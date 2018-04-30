Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Drug Development Pipeline Review 2018: 195 Pipeline Products in development for NASH and 65 Products in Development for NAFLD

DUBLIN, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and NonAlcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 provides an overview of the pipeline for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players active in this space, and features dormant and discontinued projects.
Both NASH and NAFLD occur largely as a result of prolonged insulin resistance and obesity with approximately 80% of cases being diagnosed in overweight individuals. NASH is a severe form of NAFLD and is likely to become even more of a healthcare burden than it is at present. NASH can lead to liver cirrhosis and ultimately liver failure, which can be fatal if it is not treated quickly.
There are a total of 195 pipeline products in development for NASH and 65 products in development for NAFLD. Across the therapy area there are 158 companies developing products for NASH and 57 companies developing products for NAFLD. Key companies active in this space include Gilead, Novartis and Pfizer.
Scope
- Which companies are the most active within the pipeline for NAFLD and NASH therapeutics?
- Which pharmaceutical approaches are most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?
- To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?
- What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened within this field?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Gastrointestinal Report Coverage
1.2 Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) - Overview
1.3 Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) - Overview
2 Therapeutics Development
2.1 Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)
2.2 Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)
3 Therapeutics Assessment
3.1 Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)
3.2 Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)
4 Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
4.1 Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)
4.2 Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)
5 Dormant Projects
5.1 Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)
5.2 Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)
6 Discontinued Products
6.1 Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)
6.2 Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)
7 Product Development Milestones
7.1 Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)
7.2 Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)
8 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- AdAlta Ltd
- Akcea Therapeutics Inc
- Albireo Pharma Inc
- Allergan Plc
- Amunix Operating Inc
- Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd
- Ardelyx Inc
- Arisaph Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Assembly Biosciences Inc
- AstraZeneca Plc
- BASF SE
- Betagenon AB
- Bird Rock Bio Inc
- BLR Bio LLC
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
- Cadila Healthcare Ltd
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd
- Cardax Inc
- Carmot Therapeutics Inc
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Cerenis Therapeutics Holding SA
- ChemoCentryx Inc
- CJ HealthCare Corp
- CohBar Inc
- Connexios Life Sciences Pvt Ltd
- ConSynance Therapeutics Inc
- Corcept Therapeutics Inc
- CymaBay Therapeutics Inc
- Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd
- Debiopharm International SA
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Dimerix Bioscience Pty Ltd
- Dong-A Socio Holdings Co Ltd
- Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH
- DURECT Corp
- Eli Lilly and Co
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Enyo Pharma SA
- Eternygen GmbH
- Evgen Pharma Plc
- Exicure Inc
- Forma Therapeutics Inc
- Galectin Therapeutics Inc
- Galecto Biotech AB
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Gemphire Therapeutics Inc
- Genfit SA
- GenKyoTex SA
- Gilead Sciences Inc
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- GRI Bio Inc
- Guangdong Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Hanmi Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
- HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC
- Huons Global Co Ltd
- iCo Therapeutics Inc.
- Immuron Ltd
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Inventiva
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Kissei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Kowa Co Ltd
- Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc
- MedImmune LLC
- Merck & Co Inc
- Metacrine Inc
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp
- Miyarisan Pharmaceutical Company Ltd
- Naia Ltd
- NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc
- Nippon Chemiphar Co Ltd
- Novartis AG
- NovaTarg Therapeutics Inc
- Novo Nordisk AS
- Nuevolution AB
- Ocera Therapeutics Inc
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Pfizer Inc
- Pharmaxis Ltd
- Phenex Pharmaceuticals AG
- Promethera Biosciences SA
- ProMetic Life Sciences Inc
- Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc
- Redx Pharma Plc
- Regulus Therapeutics Inc
- reMYND NV
- Renova Therapeutics Inc
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Saje Pharma LLC
- Sancilio & Company Inc
- Sanofi
- Second Genome Inc
- Seres Therapeutics Inc
- Shenzhen HighTide Biopharmaceutical Ltd
- Shire Plc
- Sprint Bioscience AB
- Synlogic Inc
- TaiwanJ Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
- TCM Biotech International Corp
- Theratechnologies Inc
- Tiziana Life Sciences Plc
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Translate Bio Inc
- Vascular Biogenics Ltd
- Verlyx Pharma Inc
- Viking Therapeutics Inc
- Zebra Discovery Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7hmx5t/non_alcoholic?w=5
