Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Drug Development Pipeline Review 2018: 195 Pipeline Products in development for NASH and 65 Products in Development for NAFLD

Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and NonAlcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 provides an overview of the pipeline for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players active in this space, and features dormant and discontinued projects.

Both NASH and NAFLD occur largely as a result of prolonged insulin resistance and obesity with approximately 80% of cases being diagnosed in overweight individuals. NASH is a severe form of NAFLD and is likely to become even more of a healthcare burden than it is at present. NASH can lead to liver cirrhosis and ultimately liver failure, which can be fatal if it is not treated quickly.



There are a total of 195 pipeline products in development for NASH and 65 products in development for NAFLD. Across the therapy area there are 158 companies developing products for NASH and 57 companies developing products for NAFLD. Key companies active in this space include Gilead, Novartis and Pfizer.



Scope

Which companies are the most active within the pipeline for NAFLD and NASH therapeutics?

Which pharmaceutical approaches are most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?

To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?

What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened within this field?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Gastrointestinal Report Coverage

1.2 Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) - Overview

1.3 Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) - Overview



2 Therapeutics Development

2.1 Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

2.2 Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)



3 Therapeutics Assessment

3.1 Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

3.2 Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)



4 Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

4.1 Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

4.2 Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)



5 Dormant Projects

5.1 Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

5.2 Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)



6 Discontinued Products

6.1 Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

6.2 Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)



7 Product Development Milestones

7.1 Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

7.2 Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)



8 Appendix



Companies Mentioned



AdAlta Ltd

Akcea Therapeutics Inc

Albireo Pharma Inc

Allergan Plc

Amunix Operating Inc

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd

Ardelyx Inc

Arisaph Pharmaceuticals Inc

Assembly Biosciences Inc

AstraZeneca Plc

BASF SE

Betagenon AB

Bird Rock Bio Inc

BLR Bio LLC

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Cadila Healthcare Ltd

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd

Cardax Inc

Carmot Therapeutics Inc

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc

Cerenis Therapeutics Holding SA

ChemoCentryx Inc

CJ HealthCare Corp

CohBar Inc

Connexios Life Sciences Pvt Ltd

ConSynance Therapeutics Inc

Corcept Therapeutics Inc

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc

Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd

Debiopharm International SA

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc

Dimerix Bioscience Pty Ltd

Dong-A Socio Holdings Co Ltd

Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH

DURECT Corp

Eli Lilly and Co

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc

Enyo Pharma SA

Eternygen GmbH

Evgen Pharma Plc

Exicure Inc

Forma Therapeutics Inc

Galectin Therapeutics Inc

Galecto Biotech AB

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc

Genfit SA

GenKyoTex SA

Gilead Sciences Inc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GRI Bio Inc

Guangdong Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Hanmi Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC

Huons Global Co Ltd

iCo Therapeutics Inc.

Immuron Ltd

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc

Inventiva

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Kowa Co Ltd

Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc

MedImmune LLC

Merck & Co Inc

Metacrine Inc

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp

Miyarisan Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

Naia Ltd

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc

Nippon Chemiphar Co Ltd

Novartis AG

NovaTarg Therapeutics Inc

Novo Nordisk AS

Nuevolution AB

Ocera Therapeutics Inc

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc

Pfizer Inc

Pharmaxis Ltd

Phenex Pharmaceuticals AG

Promethera Biosciences SA

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc

Redx Pharma Plc

Regulus Therapeutics Inc

reMYND NV

Renova Therapeutics Inc

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc

Saje Pharma LLC

Sancilio & Company Inc

Sanofi

Second Genome Inc

Seres Therapeutics Inc

Shenzhen HighTide Biopharmaceutical Ltd

Shire Plc

Sprint Bioscience AB

Synlogic Inc

TaiwanJ Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

TCM Biotech International Corp

Theratechnologies Inc

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc

Translate Bio Inc

Vascular Biogenics Ltd

Verlyx Pharma Inc

Viking Therapeutics Inc

Zebra Discovery Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7hmx5t/non_alcoholic?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/non-alcoholic-fatty-liver-disease-and-non-alcoholic-steatohepatitis-drug-development-pipeline-review-2018-195-pipeline-products-in-development-for-nash-and-65-products-in-development-for-nafld-300638979.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

