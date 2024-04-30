Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market size is set to grow by USD 11.21 billion from 2023-2027, rising prevalence of obesity and metabolic syndrome to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market size is estimated to grow by USD 11.21 billion from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 40.05% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2017 - 2021) - Buy Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market 2023-2027

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 40.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11218.5 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 37.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 51% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Key companies profiled AstraZeneca Plc, BioPredictive S.A.S, Cirius Therapeutics, Enzo Biochem Inc., GENFIT SA, Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Inventiva S.A., Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novo Nordisk AS, Prometheus Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers AG, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Market Driver

Obesity and metabolic syndrome significantly increase the risk of non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH). As these conditions become more common, more people face the threat of developing NASH, driving up its occurrence. Healthcare providers are becoming more aware of this connection, leading to increased screening and diagnosis of NASH among patients.

This rise in diagnoses boosts the demand for tools and services related to NASH detection. Consequently, pharmaceutical companies are investing in developing treatments for NASH to meet this growing demand. Given the complex relationship between obesity, metabolic syndrome, and NASH, a collaborative effort involving hepatologists, endocrinologists, nutritionists, and other specialists is crucial for research and patient care.

This multidisciplinary approach fuels further advancements in understanding and treating NASH. With the prevalence of obesity and metabolic syndrome on the rise, the market for NASH-related products and services is expected to see positive growth in the coming years.

Market Challenges

The lack of approved treatments for non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) poses a big problem for patients and healthcare providers. Without these treatments, it's hard to manage the disease and stop it from getting worse. This makes it tough to run clinical trials too because there aren't clear goals for what the treatments should achieve.

People with NASH might not get the specific treatments they need to feel better, which can make their lives harder and their condition worse. Since there's no approved treatment, researchers and drug companies have to get creative with how they design trials and show that their drugs work and are safe.

This challenge slows down progress in the market for NASH treatments.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline 1.2 Online Application 2.1 Diagnosis 2.2 Treatment Geography 3.1 North America 3.2 Europe 3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Offline- During the upcoming period, the offline market segment for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is set to grow significantly. This segment involves spreading educational materials about NASH through places like clinics and community health centers. They can hand out leaflets and brochures to patients, helping them understand the risks of NASH and how it affects the body.

In 2017, this offline segment was worth USD 632.74 million . Offline services include arranging appointments in healthcare settings, where doctors can monitor the progression of the disease and adjust treatment plans accordingly. These channels allow patients to talk directly with healthcare providers, getting personalized advice and support.

. Offline services include arranging appointments in healthcare settings, where doctors can monitor the progression of the disease and adjust treatment plans accordingly. These channels allow patients to talk directly with healthcare providers, getting personalized advice and support. For effective treatment, services like diagnosis, appointment scheduling, and patient support are essential. This focus on personal interaction and assistance will be a key driver of offline segment growth in the NASH market in the coming years.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2023-2027) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market encompasses a range of treatments and medication development for managing liver disease caused by obesity, insulin resistance, and metabolic syndrome. These medications aim to address the symptoms of NASH, including jaundice, itchy skin, spider veins, enlarged liver, lack of concentration, fluid accumulation, abdominal discomfort, and pain.

Diagnostic techniques include physical examination, blood tests, liver biopsy, and ultrasound. Healthcare expenditure for NASH treatment is significant due to the complexity of the disease and potential need for a liver transplant. Key players in the market are investing in research and development to create effective solutions for weight management and NASH treatment.

Clinicalgov serves as a valuable resource for healthcare professionals seeking the latest information on NASH and its associated symptoms.

Market Research Overview

The Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market represents a significant and growing health concern worldwide. This condition, characterized by the accumulation of liver fat in the absence of significant alcohol consumption, is a major driver for the development of novel therapeutic approaches. Obesity, metabolic disorders, and insulin resistance are key contributing factors to NASH.

The liver damage caused by these conditions can lead to fibrosis, cirrhosis, and even liver cancer. Current treatment options are limited, with no FDA-approved medications specifically for NASH. However, numerous pharmaceutical companies are investing in research and development to address this unmet medical need.

The market for NASH treatments is expected to grow substantially in the coming years, driven by the increasing prevalence of obesity and metabolic disorders, as well as the need for effective and safe therapeutic options.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Application

Diagnosis



Treatment

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio