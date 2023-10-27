Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market to grow by USD 11.22 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 51% of market growth- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

27 Oct, 2023, 14:30 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market size is expected to grow by USD 11.22 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 40.05% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market 2023-2027

North America is estimated to account for 51% of the global market during the forecast period. Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis is becoming a major health issue in North America due to several factors such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, and a sedentary lifestyle. The US and Canada have a wide range of diagnostic methods available for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, including blood tests, imaging technology, and noninvasive cirrhosis assessment. Additionally, North America has excellent healthcare infrastructure, including hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic laboratories, that support the diagnosis and management of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Healthcare providers in the region have access to advanced medical technologies and expertise that enable non-alcoholic steatohepatitis diagnosis and comprehensive patient care. This will drive the growth of the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market in North America during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

AstraZeneca Plc, BioPredictive S.A.S, Cirius Therapeutics, Enzo Biochem Inc., GENFIT SA, Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Inventiva S.A., Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novo Nordisk AS, Prometheus Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers AG, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.: The company offers non-alcoholic steatohepatitis or NASH such as ELF blood test to detect NASH in patients.

  To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market: Segmentation Analysis
  • The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Offline distribution can be an effective way to spread educational material about non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and raise awareness about the disease. Leaflets, brochures, and other resources can be distributed in clinics, healthcare provider offices, and community health centers to help patients better understand NASH, its risks, and how it works. 

 Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market: Driver & Trend:

The rising prevalence of obesity and metabolic syndrome is notably driving the market growth. There is a growing understanding of the connection between obesity, metabolic syndrome, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, leading to more screening and diagnosis of non-alcoholic steatosis patients. This increase in diagnosis has created a demand for diagnostic tools and services that are alcohol-free and related to steatohepatitis. 

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download to gain access to this information.

What are the key data covered in this non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market between 2022 and 2027.
  • Precise estimation of the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
  • Growth of the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market vendors.

Related Reports:

The compression therapy market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,240.07 million. 

The occupational therapy software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.91% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 87,435.59 thousand. 

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel 

Market Segmentation by Application 

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Marine Air Conditioning Systems Market to grow by USD 3.77 billion during 2022-2027 - Technavio

Marine Air Conditioning Systems Market to grow by USD 3.77 billion during 2022-2027 - Technavio

The marine air conditioning systems market size is expected to grow by USD 3.77 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the...
Sports Equipment Market size to grow by USD 60.3 billion from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

Sports Equipment Market size to grow by USD 60.3 billion from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

The sports equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 60.3 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.43%. The sports equipment market is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.