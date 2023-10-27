Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market to grow by USD 11.22 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 51% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market size is expected to grow by USD 11.22 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 40.05% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market 2023-2027

North America is estimated to account for 51% of the global market during the forecast period. Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis is becoming a major health issue in North America due to several factors such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, and a sedentary lifestyle. The US and Canada have a wide range of diagnostic methods available for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, including blood tests, imaging technology, and noninvasive cirrhosis assessment. Additionally, North America has excellent healthcare infrastructure, including hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic laboratories, that support the diagnosis and management of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Healthcare providers in the region have access to advanced medical technologies and expertise that enable non-alcoholic steatohepatitis diagnosis and comprehensive patient care. This will drive the growth of the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market in North America during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

AstraZeneca Plc, BioPredictive S.A.S, Cirius Therapeutics, Enzo Biochem Inc., GENFIT SA, Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Inventiva S.A., Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novo Nordisk AS, Prometheus Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers AG, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.: The company offers non-alcoholic steatohepatitis or NASH such as ELF blood test to detect NASH in patients.

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Offline distribution can be an effective way to spread educational material about non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and raise awareness about the disease. Leaflets, brochures, and other resources can be distributed in clinics, healthcare provider offices, and community health centers to help patients better understand NASH, its risks, and how it works.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market: Driver & Trend:

The rising prevalence of obesity and metabolic syndrome is notably driving the market growth. There is a growing understanding of the connection between obesity, metabolic syndrome, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, leading to more screening and diagnosis of non-alcoholic steatosis patients. This increase in diagnosis has created a demand for diagnostic tools and services that are alcohol-free and related to steatohepatitis.

What are the key data covered in this non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market vendors.

