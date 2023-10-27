Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market to grow by USD 11.22 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 51% of market growth- Technavio

27 Oct, 2023, 14:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market size is expected to grow by USD 11.22 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 40.05% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research.
North America is estimated to account for 51% of the global market during the forecast period. Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis is becoming a major health issue in North America due to several factors such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, and a sedentary lifestyle. The US and Canada have a wide range of diagnostic methods available for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, including blood tests, imaging technology, and noninvasive cirrhosis assessment. Additionally, North America has excellent healthcare infrastructure, including hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic laboratories, that support the diagnosis and management of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Healthcare providers in the region have access to advanced medical technologies and expertise that enable non-alcoholic steatohepatitis diagnosis and comprehensive patient care. This will drive the growth of the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market in North America during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.: The company offers non-alcoholic steatohepatitis or NASH such as ELF blood test to detect NASH in patients.
- The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Offline distribution can be an effective way to spread educational material about non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and raise awareness about the disease. Leaflets, brochures, and other resources can be distributed in clinics, healthcare provider offices, and community health centers to help patients better understand NASH, its risks, and how it works.
Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market: Driver & Trend:
The rising prevalence of obesity and metabolic syndrome is notably driving the market growth. There is a growing understanding of the connection between obesity, metabolic syndrome, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, leading to more screening and diagnosis of non-alcoholic steatosis patients. This increase in diagnosis has created a demand for diagnostic tools and services that are alcohol-free and related to steatohepatitis.
What are the key data covered in this non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market between 2022 and 2027.
- Precise estimation of the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
- Growth of the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market vendors.
