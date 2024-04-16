NON-DAIRY FANS, REJOICE: NEW LINDT LINDOR OATMILK CHOCOLATE TRUFFLES HAVE ARRIVED

Discover the iconic and irresistibly smooth Lindt LINDOR truffles – now with oat milk!

STRATHAM, N.H., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The rumors are true! Lindt LINDOR has launched a plant-based version of their famous truffles for all non-dairy chocolate lovers. The highly anticipated Lindt LINDOR Non-Dairy OatMilk Truffles and Lindt LINDOR Dark Chocolate OatMilk Truffles are the perfect indulgence for those who do not consume dairy products but still crave a premium chocolate experience. These delectable, irresistibly smooth truffles are the second plant-based product in the Lindt collection following the 2022 launch of the popular Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE Non-Dairy OatMilk Bars.

Indulge in the new non-dairy chocolate offerings from Lindt LINDOR, available in two irresistibly smooth flavors: OatMilk and Dark OatMilk. These plant-based, delectable truffles are now available retailers nationwide and online at www.lindtusa.com.

"We aspired to craft the best-tasting non-dairy truffle for all chocolate enthusiasts including those who are avoiding dairy, lactose-intolerant or simply eating more plant-based alternatives," said Lindt Master Chocolatier, Ann Czaja. "We are thrilled that our Lindt LINDOR OatMilk truffles offer the same luxurious, smooth melting chocolate experience with this exquisitely crafted premium oat milk recipe."

Lindt LINDOR Non-Dairy OatMilk Truffles are a luxurious chocolate treat with an irresistibly smooth-melting truffle center. The outer shell is made with rich and high-quality oat milk chocolate, which gives it a delicate sweetness and a velvety texture. The combination of the delicate chocolate shell and the truffle filling produces an irresistible chocolate experience that Lindt LINDOR fans have come to expect, now made with oat milk.

Lindt LINDOR OatMilk Truffles embody meticulous craftsmanship and reflect the dedication and expertise of Lindt's Master Chocolatiers. The iconic LINDOR recipe traces its origins back over 75 years, initially conceived as a chocolate bar and in 1969, the renowned spherical Lindt LINDOR truffle adopted its iconic form with its delicate wings. Lindt's Master Chocolatiers innovated the classic milk chocolate truffle, diversifying into an array of delightful flavors, now including Non-Dairy OatMilk, to cater to a wider community of chocolate aficionados.

Lindt LINDOR Non-Dairy Chocolate and Dark Chocolate Oatmilk Truffles can be found at retailers across the U.S. and online at www.lindtusa.com.

About Lindt & Sprüngli

Lindt & Sprüngli has been enchanting the world with chocolate for over 175 years. The traditional Swiss company with its roots in Zurich is a global leader in the premium chocolate category. Lindt & Sprüngli produces quality chocolates today at its 12 own production sites in Europe and the USA. They are sold by 36 subsidiaries and branch offices, as well as via a network of more than 100 independent distributors around the globe. In addition, Lindt & Sprüngli runs around 520 own shops. With more than 14,500 employees, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group reported sales of CHF 5.2 billion in 2023.

About Lindt & Sprüngli (USA)

As one of the largest subsidiaries in the global Lindt & Sprüngli Group, Lindt (USA) has been enchanting the world with chocolate for more than 30 years. Lindt (USA) is the fastest growing premium chocolate manufacturer in the U.S., producing quality chocolates – including key brands such as LINDOR, EXCELLENCE, CLASSIC RECIPE and GOLD BUNNY – for all North America at its Stratham, New Hampshire campus which includes the corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility. With nearly 1,000 employees, a robust wholesale business, retail chocolate shops across the country, and a strategic focus on marketing innovations, Lindt (USA) is poised for its next stage of growth.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Laura Libert, Hill & Knowlton

[email protected]

(512) 432-1745

SOURCE Lindt & Sprüngli (USA) Inc.