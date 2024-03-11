Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Analysis Report 2024 with Case Studies for SGS SA, Applus Services, and Vertech Group - Global Forecasts to 2030

DUBLIN, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market by Type (Inspection, Training, Others), Method (Radiographic, Ultrasonic, Others), Application (Flaw Detection, Others), End-use Industry (Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Others) & Geography - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Exploring Growth Prospects in Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market with Enhanced Inspection and Emerging Technologies

The Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market is poised for significant growth, with a projected market value of $16.83 billion by 2030, demonstrating a CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2030. The market's expansion is primarily fuelled by rigorous safety and quality regulations, the need for structural integrity assessments for aging infrastructure, and the adoption of advanced NDT techniques in the industrial sector.

Rising Investments and Technology Adoption in NDT Services Market to Propel Global Industry

Market Segmentation: The extensive analysis segments the market into type, method, application, and end-use industry, offering a detailed understanding of each sector.

Strategic Market Insights: The report presents an in-depth review of market size, share, trends, and developmental strategies among key players.

Geographic Evaluation: A thorough assessment provides insights into high-growth regions and country-specific market influences.

Sector Trends: With advancements in AI and robotics, the industry sees integration of new technologies driving efficiency in NDT services.

Key Drivers and Opportunities: This research identifies major forces shaping the market landscape and prospective areas for stakeholders.

Manufacturing and Oil & Gas Dominate NDT Services Market; Electromagnetic Testing Displays Robust Growth Trajectory

The manufacturing sector accounts for a significant portion of the NDT services market, while the ultrasonic testing segment leads the methods category in terms of market share. Electromagnetic testing, however, is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. For applications, flaw detection represents the largest market segment, with global focus intensifying on accurate detection and safety measures.

Asia-Pacific Emerges as Major Market; Middle East & Africa to Exhibit Remarkable Growth The Asia-Pacific region is currently dominating the global

NDT services market, and this trend is anticipated to continue, driven by rapid industrialization and burgeoning energy projects. Contrastingly, the Middle East & Africa region is expected to register the highest growth rate, propelled by a strong focus on oil and gas production and infrastructural development.

Industry Leaders and Innovators Pave the Way for NDT Market Advancements



A competitive landscape review reveals that leading service providers are engaging in strategic developments, such as capacity expansions and collaborative initiatives, to strengthen their market positions. These key industry players are leveraging technological advancements and strategic partnerships to provide comprehensive NDT services across various sectors.

Key questions answered in the report-

What was the historical market for NDT services?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2023-2030?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the NDT services market?

Who are the major players in the NDT services market?

What is the competitive landscape like in the NDT services market?

What are the recent developments in the NDT services market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the NDT services market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global NDT services market, and how do they compete with the other players?

Market Insights

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Stringent Regulations for Public Safety and Product Quality Driving the Demand for NDT Services

Growing Need to Assess the Structural Integrity of Aging Infrastructure and Assets Supporting Market Growth

Advanced NDT Techniques Gaining Significance in the Industrial Sector

High Costs Limiting the Adoption of NDT Services

Increasing Investments in Infrastructure Projects Creating Opportunities for NDT Service Providers

Increasing Outsourcing of NDT Processes Expected to Generate Market Growth Opportunities

Shortage of Trained NDT Professionals Impacting Market Growth

Increasing Complexity of Machines and Infrastructures Leading to Inaccuracies in NDT Inspections and Results

Trends

Growing Use of Robots for NDT

Integration of AI Technology in NDT Processes

Case Studies

SGS SA Performed NDT for West African Ventures Ltd's Escravos Gas Project in Nigeria .

. Applus Services, S.A. Performed NDT for the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline Project.

Vertech Group Performed NDT for the Gladstone LNG Project.

Competition Analysis

Key Growth Strategies

Competitive Benchmarking

Competitive Dashboard

Industry Leaders

Market Differentiators

Vanguards

Emerging Companies

Market Ranking by the Key Players

Company Profiles

SGS SA ( Switzerland )

) Bureau Veritas ( France )

) DEKRA SE ( Sweden )

) Intertek Group plc (U.K.)

TUV Rheinland ( Germany )

) MISTRAS Group Inc. (U.S.)

TEAM Inc. (U.S.)

Waygate Technologies ( Germany )

) Element Materials Technology (U.K.)

Applus Services S.A. ( Spain )

) TUV SUD AG ( Germany )

) Acuren (U.S.)

Applied Technical Services LLC (U.S.)

Siemens Energy AG ( Germany )

) PTS Group (U.K.)

Vertech Group ( Australia )

) TWI Ltd. (U.K.)

NDT Group Inc. ( Canada )

) Axess AS ( Norway )

) Control Union ( Netherlands )

) Testia ( France )

Scope of the report:

Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Assessment - by Type

Inspection Services

Training Services

Calibration and Evaluation Services

Equipment Rental Services

Consulting Services

Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Assessment - by Method

Visual Testing

Ultrasonic Testing

Automated Ultrasonic Backscatter Testing

Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing

Long Range Ultrasonic Testing

Internal Rotating Inspection Systems

Time-of-Flight Diffraction Testing

Dry-coupled Ultrasonic Testing

Rapid Ultrasonic Gridding Testing

Liquid Penetrant Testing

Radiographic Testing

Conventional Radiography

Digital Radiography

Automated Radiographic Testing

Electromagnetic Testing

Remote Field Testing

Eddy Current Testing

Alternating Current Field Measurement

Magnetic Particle Testing

Magnetic Flux Leakage Testing

Acoustic Emission Testing

Other Methods

Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Assessment - by Application

Flaw Detection

Dimensional Measurement

Chemical Composition Determination

Stress and Structure Analysis

Physical Properties Estimation

Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Assessment - by End-use Industry

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Downstream Processes

Upstream Processes

Midstream Processes

Public Infrastructure

Healthcare and Medical Devices

Power Generation

Aerospace

Supply chain and transportation

Military & Defense

Water & Waste Management

Other End-use Industries

Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Assessment - by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cq44r

