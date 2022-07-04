Non-GMO Foods Market Size to Grow by USD 1.03 billion | Rising Demand for Organic Food Products to be a Key Driver| Technavio

Jul 04, 2022, 04:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In non-GMO food products, the genetic makeup of the plants and animals is not altered for food production. According to Technavio, the non-GMO foods market size is expected to grow by USD 1.03 bn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the report projects that the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.74% during the forecast period.
Non-GMO Foods Market: Trend and Challenge
The rising demand for organic food products is a trend in the global non-GMO foods market. The increasing health awareness among consumers and the rising adoption of vegetarian and vegan lifestyles across the world are some of the factors that have increased the demand for foods that are formulated using organic, non-GMO ingredients. Many vendors are offering organic food products to cater to the growing demand from consumers.
The rising competition from private label brands will challenge the global non-GMO foods market share growth during the forecast period. Leading retail store chains offer private label non-GMO food products that are sold at low rates. Thus, private label non-GMO food products are expected to continue to challenge market growth during the forecast period owing to factors such as shopping convenience and easy accessibility to retail store chains.
Non-GMO Foods Market: Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers: Consumers generally purchase non-GMO food products in high volumes. However, factors such as high product differentiation and the high price of non-GMO food products considerably limit the bargaining power of buyers. Thus, the bargaining power of buyers is expected to remain low during the forecast period.
Non-GMO Foods Market: Key Vendor Offerings
- Blue Diamond Growers - The company offers almond-based non-GMO food products, such as Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Almond Coconut and Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Vanilla.
- Cargill Inc. - The company offers a range of non-GMO food products under the Cargill brand, which includes palm oil, coconut oil, sunflower oil, quinoa seed, and quinoa flour.
- Clif Bar and Co. - The company offers a range of non-GMO energy bars, such as the Clif Bar Sierra Trail Mix and the Clif Bar Chocolate Almond Fudge, among others.
- Del Maguey Co. - The company offers non-GMO liquors, such as Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal and others.
- Murray's Chicken - The company offers a range of non-GMO food products such as Murrays Whole Chicken, Murrays Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast, and Murrays Chicken Wings.
Non-GMO Foods Market: Segmentation Analysis
This report segments the non-GMO foods market by product (cereals and grains, liquor, meat and poultry, bakery products, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
North America led the non-GMO foods market in 2021, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. During the forecast period, the growth of the region will be driven by factors such as significant investments in expanding GMO-free food product portfolios.
|
Non-GMO Foods Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.74%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.03 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
9.11
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, Germany, Canada, and Italy
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amys Kitchen Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Cargill Inc., Clif Bar and Co., Del Maguey Co., Murray's Chicken, Natures Path Foods, NOW Health Group Inc., Organic Valley, and The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03:Value chain analysis – Packaged foods and meats market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Cereals and grains - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Cereals and grains - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Cereals and grains - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Liquor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Liquor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Liquor - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Meat and poultry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Meat and poultry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Meat and poultry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Bakery products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Bakery products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Bakery products - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 28: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 48: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 53: Industry risks
- 10.3 Competitive landscape
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 54: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Amys Kitchen Inc.
- Exhibit 56: Amys Kitchen Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Amys Kitchen Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 58: Amys Kitchen Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.4 Blue Diamond Growers
- Exhibit 59: Blue Diamond Growers - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Blue Diamond Growers - Product and service
- Exhibit 61: Blue Diamond Growers - Key offerings
- 11.5 Cargill Inc.
- Exhibit 62: Cargill Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Cargill Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 64: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.6 Clif Bar and Co.
- Exhibit 65: Clif Bar and Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Clif Bar and Co. - Product and service
- Exhibit 67:Clif Bar and Co. – Key news
- Exhibit 68: Clif Bar and Co. - Key offerings
- 11.7 Del Maguey Co.
- Exhibit 69: Del Maguey Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Del Maguey Co. - Product and service
- Exhibit 71: Del Maguey Co. - Key offerings
- 11.8 Murray's Chicken
- Exhibit 72: Murray's Chicken - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Murray's Chicken - Product and service
- Exhibit 74: Murray's Chicken - Key offerings
- 11.9 Natures Path Foods
- Exhibit 75: Natures Path Foods - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Natures Path Foods - Product and service
- Exhibit 77: Natures Path Foods - Key offerings
- 11.10 NOW Health Group Inc.
- Exhibit 78: NOW Health Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: NOW Health Group Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 80:NOW Health Group Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 81: NOW Health Group Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.11 Organic Valley
- Exhibit 82: Organic Valley - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Organic Valley - Product and service
- Exhibit 84: Organic Valley - Key offerings
- 11.12 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
- Exhibit 85: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 89: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 91: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
