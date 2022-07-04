Non-GMO Foods Market Size to Grow by USD 1.03 billion | Rising Demand for Organic Food Products to be a Key Driver| Technavio

Non-GMO Foods Market: Trend and Challenge

The rising demand for organic food products is a trend in the global non-GMO foods market. The increasing health awareness among consumers and the rising adoption of vegetarian and vegan lifestyles across the world are some of the factors that have increased the demand for foods that are formulated using organic, non-GMO ingredients. Many vendors are offering organic food products to cater to the growing demand from consumers.

The rising competition from private label brands will challenge the global non-GMO foods market share growth during the forecast period. Leading retail store chains offer private label non-GMO food products that are sold at low rates. Thus, private label non-GMO food products are expected to continue to challenge market growth during the forecast period owing to factors such as shopping convenience and easy accessibility to retail store chains.

Non-GMO Foods Market: Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers: Consumers generally purchase non-GMO food products in high volumes. However, factors such as high product differentiation and the high price of non-GMO food products considerably limit the bargaining power of buyers. Thus, the bargaining power of buyers is expected to remain low during the forecast period.

Non-GMO Foods Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Blue Diamond Growers - The company offers almond-based non-GMO food products, such as Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Almond Coconut and Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Vanilla.

The company offers almond-based non-GMO food products, such as Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Almond Coconut and Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Vanilla. Cargill Inc. - The company offers a range of non-GMO food products under the Cargill brand, which includes palm oil, coconut oil, sunflower oil, quinoa seed, and quinoa flour.

The company offers a range of non-GMO food products under the Cargill brand, which includes palm oil, coconut oil, sunflower oil, quinoa seed, and quinoa flour. Clif Bar and Co. - The company offers a range of non-GMO energy bars, such as the Clif Bar Sierra Trail Mix and the Clif Bar Chocolate Almond Fudge, among others.

The company offers a range of non-GMO energy bars, such as the Clif Bar Sierra Trail Mix and the Clif Bar Chocolate Almond Fudge, among others. Del Maguey Co. - The company offers non-GMO liquors, such as Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal and others.

The company offers non-GMO liquors, such as Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal and others. Murray's Chicken - The company offers a range of non-GMO food products such as Murrays Whole Chicken, Murrays Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast, and Murrays Chicken Wings.

Non-GMO Foods Market: Segmentation Analysis

This report segments the non-GMO foods market by product (cereals and grains, liquor, meat and poultry, bakery products, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

North America led the non-GMO foods market in 2021, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. During the forecast period, the growth of the region will be driven by factors such as significant investments in expanding GMO-free food product portfolios.

Non-GMO Foods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.74% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Canada, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amys Kitchen Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Cargill Inc., Clif Bar and Co., Del Maguey Co., Murray's Chicken, Natures Path Foods, NOW Health Group Inc., Organic Valley, and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03:Value chain analysis – Packaged foods and meats market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Cereals and grains - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Cereals and grains - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Cereals and grains - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Liquor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Liquor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Liquor - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Meat and poultry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Meat and poultry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Meat and poultry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Bakery products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Bakery products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Bakery products - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 53: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Amys Kitchen Inc.

Exhibit 56: Amys Kitchen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Amys Kitchen Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Amys Kitchen Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Blue Diamond Growers

Exhibit 59: Blue Diamond Growers - Overview



Exhibit 60: Blue Diamond Growers - Product and service



Exhibit 61: Blue Diamond Growers - Key offerings

11.5 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 62: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Cargill Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 Clif Bar and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 65: Clif Bar and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 66: Clif Bar and Co. - Product and service

and Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 67:Clif Bar and Co. – Key news



Exhibit 68: Clif Bar and Co. - Key offerings

11.7 Del Maguey Co.

Exhibit 69: Del Maguey Co. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Del Maguey Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 71: Del Maguey Co. - Key offerings

11.8 Murray's Chicken

Exhibit 72: Murray's Chicken - Overview



Exhibit 73: Murray's Chicken - Product and service



Exhibit 74: Murray's Chicken - Key offerings

11.9 Natures Path Foods

Exhibit 75: Natures Path Foods - Overview



Exhibit 76: Natures Path Foods - Product and service



Exhibit 77: Natures Path Foods - Key offerings

11.10 NOW Health Group Inc.

Exhibit 78: NOW Health Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: NOW Health Group Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 80:NOW Health Group Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 81: NOW Health Group Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 Organic Valley

Exhibit 82: Organic Valley - Overview



Exhibit 83: Organic Valley - Product and service



Exhibit 84: Organic Valley - Key offerings

11.12 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Exhibit 85: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology



Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 91: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

