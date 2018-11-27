Non-GMO Reb M Stevia Leaf Sweetener approved in Australia, New Zealand

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweegen, Inc., a provider of non-GMO, nature-based stevia sweeteners, announced Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) has assessed and approved BESTEVIA® Reb M Stevia Leaf Sweetener for use as a food additive in Amendment No. 183 issued on January 23, 2019.

After performing a detailed safety evaluation, FSANZ amended the current specification for Rebaudioside M under the Australia and New Zealand food standard code to include Sweegen's BESTEVIA Reb M, produced through a unique, stevia leaf - based bioconversion process.

BESTEVIA Reb M is a non-caloric, high-purity stevia sweetener with a clean, sugar-like taste that can replace up to 100% of sugar or artificial sweeteners in beverages, dairy products, bakeries and nutritional foods, amongst many other applications. Sweegen also offers stevia-leaf Reb D and its newest stevia sweetener, BESTEVIA e+ in other countries, which are all great choices for sugar reduction, with a clean sweet taste, closest to sugar.

Sweegen is looking forward to working with local flavor houses to support sugar reduction projects locally. The world-wide trend towards clean labels supports the use of nature-based, non-GMO, sustainable ingredients, like Sweegen's BESTEVIA Reb M.

"We are excited to now offer our non-GMO Project Verified, great-tasting stevia sweetener in Australia and New Zealand. Reb M is the first of our stevia sweeteners to be approved, with further approvals in the pipeline. Our in-house applications team can also help food and beverage companies find the perfect sweetener solution to make their consumer products more competitive while meeting consumer taste preference," said Katharina Pueller, director, natural sweetener business of Sweegen.

About SweeGen

SweeGen, Inc. is dedicated to the development, production and distribution of non-caloric sweeteners for the food, flavor and beverage industries. SweeGen's robust product pipeline, intellectual property portfolio, and dedicated manufacturing capacity and R&D provide the foundation for innovation and delivery of high-quality sweeteners. For more information please contact info@sweegen.com and visit SweeGen's website, www.sweegen.com.

