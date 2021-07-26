Non-hormonal Therapies for Women's Health Market, 2030
DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-hormonal Therapies for Women's Health Market by Target Indication, Type of Molecule, Purpose of Therapy, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"Non-hormonal Therapies for Women's Health Market 2021-2030" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape of non-hormonal therapies, primarily focusing on prescription drugs. The study also includes an elaborate discussion on the future potential of this evolving market.
One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future opportunity associated with non-hormonal therapies, over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as target patient population, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the period 2021-2030.
In recent years, the development and introduction of non-hormonal alternatives has revolutionized women's healthcare. Brisdelle was the first of such products, approved in 2013 for the management of hot flashes in menopausal women. Till date, 21 non-hormonal therapies (recent examples include OriahnnT, PhexxiT and Esmya) have been approved. Further, several such non-hormonal product candidates are under evaluation across different stages of product development.
The inherent advantages of non-hormonal therapies, such as better safety profile, ability to maintain hormonal balance and relatively short treatment courses, over their hormonal counterparts have been demonstrated both in clinical trials and post product approval studies. As a result, such products are currently preferred over hormone-based therapies, and the non-hormonal therapy pipeline is expected to continue to steadily expand over the coming years.
It is worth highlighting that significant partnership activity has been observed in this market, with several stakeholders entering into strategic collaborations to support the ongoing product development and commercialization initiatives of such products. In the foreseen future, promising results from the ongoing clinical research initiatives are likely to bring in more investments to support product development activity in this upcoming market segment. Therefore, we are led to anticipate significant growth in this domain in the coming years.
Key Questions Answered
- Who are the leading industry players engaged in the development of non-hormonal therapies?
- How many non-hormonal therapy candidates form the current development pipeline? Which key women's health related disease indications are targeted by such products?
- Which commercialization strategies are most commonly adopted by non-hormonal therapy developers, across different stages of product development?
- Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this domain?
- What are the key value drivers of the merger and acquisition activity in the non-hormonal therapies industry?
- Who are the key stakeholders that have actively made investments in the non-hormonal therapies domain?
- How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Key Questions Answered
1.4. Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Women's Health and Affiliated Clinical Conditions
3.2.1. Key Milestones in the Treatment of Women's Health-related Disorders
3.3. Women's Health-related Conditions
3.4. Available Treatment Modalities
3.4.1. Surgery
3.4.2. Hormonal Therapies
3.4.3. Non-Hormonal Therapies
3.5. Future Perspectives
4. MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Non-hormonal Therapies Market: Pipeline
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Non-hormonal Therapies Market: List of Developers
5.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
5.2.2. Analysis by Company Size
5.2.3. Analysis by Geography
5.3. Key Players: Analysis by Number of Product Candidates
5.4. Big Pharma Initiatives
6. KEY COMMERCIALIZATION STRATEGIES
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Successful Drug Launch Strategy: Publisher Framework
6.3. Successful Drug Launch Strategy: Product Differentiation
6.4. Commonly Adopted Commercialization Strategies based on the Development Stage of the Product
6.5. Approved Non-hormonal Prescription Drugs
6.6. Key Commercialization Strategies Adopted by Companies Focused on Women's Health
6.6.1. Strategies Adopted Before Therapy Approval
6.6.1.1. Participation in Global Events
6.6.1.2. Collaboration with Industry Stakeholders and Other Pharmaceutical Firms
6.6.1.3. Expansion of Target Indication
6.6.2. Strategies Adopted During / Post Therapy Approval
6.6.2.1. Geographical Expansion
6.6.2.2. Participation in Global Events
6.6.2.3. Patient Assistance Programs
6.6.2.4. Awareness Through Product Websites
6.6.2.5. Collaboration with Industry Stakeholders and Other Pharmaceutical Firms
6.6.2.6. Aligning with Government Initiatives to Ensure High Adoption Rate
6.7. Concluding Remarks
7. DRUG PROFILES (PHASE III)
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Relugolix
7.3. DARE-BV1 (Clindamycin gel)
7.4. Ovaprene
7.5. Yselty (Linzagolix)
7.6. Fezolinetant
7.7. BAY1002670 (Vilaprisan)
7.8. Abaloparatide-TD
7.9. Terconazole (0.4%)
7.10. SCY-078 (Ibrexafungerp)
7.11. VT-1161 (Oteseconazole)
7.12. MV140 (Uromune)
7.13. OrilissaT (Elagolix)
7.14. EVO100 (Amphora)
8. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Scope and Methodology
8.3. Non-hormonal Therapies: Clinical Trial Analysis
8.4. Non-Hormonal Therapies: Analysis by Enrolled Patient Population
8.5. Analysis by Study Design
8.6. Concluding Remarks
9. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Partnership Models
9.3. Non-hormonal Therapies: Recent Partnerships
9.4. Types of Funding
9.5. Non-Hormonal Therapies: Funding and Investment Analysis
9.6. Concluding Remarks
10. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Scope and Limitations
10.3. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology
10.4. Global Non-hormonal Therapies for Women's Health Market
10.4.1. Non-hormonal Therapies Market: Analysis by Target Indication
10.4.2. Non-hormonal Therapies Market: Analysis by Type of Molecule
10.4.3. Non-hormonal Therapies Market: Analysis by Route of Administration
10.4.4. Non-hormonal Therapies Market: Analysis by Geography
10.5. Non-hormonal Therapies for Women's Health Market: Value Creation Analysis
10.5.1. Bacterial Vaginosis
10.5.2. Contraception
10.5.3. Endometriosis
10.5.4. Postmenopausal Osteoporosis
10.5.5. Uterine Fibroids
10.5.6. Vasomotor Symptoms
10.6. Non-hormonal Therapies for Women's Health Market: Product Wise Sales Forecasts
11. CONCLUDING REMARKS
12. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
13. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES
Companies Mentioned
- AbbVie
- Actavis
- Adjuvant Capital
- Aisling Capital
- Allergan
- Amgen
- Amplity Health
- Arcadia Securities
- Aspire Capital Fund
- Astellas Pharma
- Avomeen
- Azure Biotech
- Bayer
- BB Biotech
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Broadfin Capital
- Brookline Capital Markets
- Cantor Fitzgerald
- Ceek Women's Health
- Celmatix
- Chugai Pharmaceutical
- Cidara Therapeutics
- DAFNA Capital Management
- Dare Bioscience
- Duchesnay
- Eli Lilly
- Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD)
- Evofem Biosciences
- Evotec
- Exeltis
- Ferring Pharmaceuticals
- First Manhattan Co.
- Forest Laboratories
- Fougera Pharmaceuticals
- Gedea Biotech
- Gedeon Richter
- Ghost Tree Capital
- Great Point Partners
- Guggenheim Securities
- H.C. Wainwright & Co.
- Hammock Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Element Nutritional Sciences)
- Hansoh Pharma
- Health Decisions
- Hennepin Life Sciences
- Inmunotek
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- Intralytix, the Eliava Foundation
- ITF Pharma
- Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine
- KaNDy Therapeutics (acquired by Bayer)
- Kindeva Drug Delivery
- Kissei Pharmaceutical
- Korea Investment Partners (KIP)
- Ladenburg Thalmann
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals
- Lupin Pharmaceuticals
- Medtech4Health
- Merck Sharp & Dohme
- Milana Pharm
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
- Medical Research Commercialisation Fund (MRCF)
- Mycovia Pharmaceuticals
- Myovant Sciences
- National Holdings
- National Securities Corporation
- Neurocrine Biosciences
- New Enterprise Associates
- New Leaf Venture Partners
- NovaDigm Therapeutics
- Novartis Pharmaceuticals
- Noven Pharmaceuticals
- ObsEva
- Ogeda
- Omega Funds
- Oxford Finance
- PDL BioPharma
- Pfizer
- Prosight Capital
- Puissance Capital
- QUE Oncology
- Radius Health
- Repros Therapeutics (acquired by Allergan)
- Roche
- Sanofi-Aventis
- SCYNEXIS
- Shionogi
- Sofinnova Ventures
- Sphera Global Healthcare Fund
- Square 1 Bank
- Starpharma
- Strategic Science & Technologies
- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma
- Swelife
- Symbiomix Therapeutics (acquired by Lupin)
- Takeda Pharmaceutical
- TriLogic Pharma
- Uniseed
- Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners
- Vinnova Financing
- Vinnova Grants
- WBB Securities
- Woodford Investment Management
- Xanodyne Pharmaceuticals
- Yaso Therapeutics
