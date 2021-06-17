Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market|$ 22.95 billion growth expected during 2021-2025|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.

The report on the non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing number of people with type 2 diabetes, the growing prevalence of diabetes among people aged 6-19 and 35-50, and the recent product approvals.

The non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market analysis includes type and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the recent product approvals as one of the prime reasons driving the non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market covers the following areas:

Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Sizing

Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecast

Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

AstraZeneca Plc

Eli Lilly and Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson and Johnson

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk AS

Sanofi SA

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

DPP4 inhibitor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

GLP-1 receptor agonist - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

SGLT2 inhibitor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

