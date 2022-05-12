Non-Invasive Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market - 41% of Growth to Originate from North America| Evolving Opportunities with Compumedics Ltd. & Integra LifeSciences Corp. | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Non-Invasive Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Analysis Report by Application (Traumatic brain injury, Intracerebral hemorrhage, Subarachnoid hemorrhage, Meningitis, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions - https://www.technavio.com/report/report/non-invasive-intracranial-pressure-monitoring-devices-market-industry-analysis

Non-Invasive Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market - Vendor Analysis

The non-invasive intracranial pressure monitoring devices market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing in the development of customized solutions to compete in the market. The non-invasive intracranial pressure monitoring devices market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Compumedics Ltd., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., RAUMEDIC AG, Sophysa, and Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG among others.

Compumedics Ltd. - The company offers non-invasive intracranial pressure monitoring devices that include electrode arrays, ambulatory EEG monitoring, and cEEG for ICU.

Non-Invasive Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market - Drivers & Challenges

The growing awareness of non-invasive ICP monitoring devices is one of the key drivers supporting the non-invasive intracranial pressure monitoring devices market growth. For instance, in North America, the United States Brain Injury Alliance, Brain Injury Association of Canada, and Brain Injury Association of America are a few organizations that are working toward raising awareness about the prevention and management of brain injuries. These organizations also promote the use of non-invasive ICP monitoring devices. The presence of such organizations and associations helps in increasing awareness regarding brain injuries and provides support to hospitals and medical centers. These efforts are expected to enhance the growth of the global non-invasive ICP monitoring devices market during the forecast period.

However, the availability and use of invasive ICP monitoring devices is the factor hindering the non-invasive intracranial pressure monitoring devices market growth. Advances in technology have expanded the use of invasive ICP monitoring devices in conjunction with other medical devices. For instance, Integra LifeSciences offers Camino Flex Ventricular Catheter in conjunction with the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan under the 1.5 and 3 Tesla devices. Camino Flex ventricular catheter is used for ICP monitoring as well as for the management of CSF. All these developments have resulted in the increased adoption of invasive ICP monitoring devices. Thus, the availability of invasive ICP monitoring devices as a substitute will pose a threat to the market vendors. Such market challenges can negatively impact the growth of the global non-invasive ICP monitoring devices market during the forecast period.

Non-Invasive Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Traumatic brain injury - size and forecast 2021-2026

Intracerebral hemorrhage - size and forecast 2021-2026

Subarachnoid hemorrhage - size and forecast 2021-2026

Meningitis - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

Non-Invasive Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.02% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 125.89 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.5 Performing market contribution North America at 41% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Compumedics Ltd., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., RAUMEDIC AG, Sophysa, and Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

