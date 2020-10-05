Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) Market is increasing with ~ 8% CAGR during the study period (2017-2030), according to DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's latest report on Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market also indicates that the tremendous growth of market size is because of the increased incident cases of NMIBC, imminent drug launches, increased diagnosis, upsurge in research and development, and enriched understanding of the disease.

Some key highlights from the report:

In the 7MM, the total diagnosed prevalent population of NMIBC was estimated to be 533,263 cases in 2017, which is expected to increase in the forecast period

cases in 2017, which is expected to increase in the forecast period The United States accounted for the maximum diagnosed prevalent population among the 7MM in 2017.

accounted for the maximum diagnosed prevalent population among the 7MM in 2017. The United States also accounted for more than half (50.69%) of the market share in the 7MM.

also accounted for more than half (50.69%) of the market share in the 7MM. Adstiladrin is projected to lead the market with the largest market share in 2030.

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Key Players are Sesen Bio, FKD Therapies Oy, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Pfizer, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, UroGen Pharma, Incyte Corporation, CG Oncology, Janssen Research & Development, Celgene Corporation, ImmunityBio, Altor Biosciences, Theralase, EMD Serono, Hamlet Pharma, TesoRx Pharma, AstraZeneca and others.

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer is a common, heterogeneous disease associated with high recurrence rates. The cancer is found in the tissue that lines the bladder's inner surface, wherein the bladder muscle is not involved.

Approximately 70–80% of patients with newly diagnosed bladder cancer present with a form of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer, such as non-invasive papillary tumour (pTa), carcinoma in situ (CIS; pTis), or early invasive tumour (non-muscle invasive; pT1). These tumours characteristically recur in 50–70% of cases, with only approximately 10–20% of cases progressing to muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).

The epidemiology for NMBIC is complex however DelveInsight's NMIBC report covers an in-depth epidemiological analysis and provides epidemiological forecasts upto 2030, segmented as the following: · Prevalent cases of Bladder Cancer

Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Bladder Cancer

Diagnosed Prevalent cases of NMIBC

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of NMIBC

Tumour (T) stage specific Diagnosed Prevalence of NMIBC

Grade-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of NMIBC

Risk-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of NMIBC

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Scenario

NMIBC remains a very challenging disease to treat with high rates of recurrence and progression associated with current therapies. The high rates of progression and recurrence with current therapies for NMIBC necessitate lifelong active surveillance, making bladder cancer the most expensive cancer to treat from diagnosis to death, as well as driving the need for the development of new therapies in patients with NMIBC.

Historically Bacillus Calmette–Guarin (BCG) was the main treatment option for early bladder cancer i.e. high-risk NMIBC but more than 50-60% of patients become BCG unresponsive. Additionally, ongoing BCG shortage in addition to the lack of effective alternative drug therapies for patients with BCG-unresponsive disease, a large unmet need exists for these patients and providers. The treatment regimen includes surgery, intravesical immunotherapy, and intravesical chemotherapy. Intermediate- or high-risk NMIBC is generally treated with transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT), followed by adjuvant BCG immunotherapy, which is the standard gold treatment for reducing tumor recurrence rates and preventing subsequent stage progression. However these are associated with many adverse side effects. Due to all these issues, there was a high unmet need for these patients until Keytruda got approved in 2020. Newer promising agents including gene therapies and fusion proteins are in pipeline, addressing these challenges. The high-grade NMIBC pipeline possesses potential drugs in mid and late stage developments to be launched in the near future. Some of the potential ones are:

Adstiladrin (nadofaragene firadenovec): is a gene therapy consisting of an adenovirus containing the gene interferon (IFN)-alpha2b. Things are on track for approval of gene therapy for early-stage bladder cancer i.e. High-risk BCG refractory NMIBC sooner as the latest data presented during ASCO GU symposium 2020 was very promising and even better in terms of efficacy and duration of response than only approved treatment i.e. Keytruda. It has got Priority Review; Fastrack; Breakthrough designation from USFDA already.

Keytruda: It is the first and only approved immune checkpoint inhibitor approved for high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. It is expected to get stiff competition from Adstiladrin, a gene therapy that will share the same patient pool with Keytruda.

Vicinium: also known as VB4-845, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), developed for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). Vicinium is comprised of a recombinant fusion protein that targets epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM) antigens on the surface of tumor cells to deliver a potent protein payload, Pseudomonas Exotoxin A (ETA).

N-803 (ALT-803): is an interleukin-15 (IL-15) agonist, along with BCG looks another promising option for NMIBC patients

Emerging Drugs in NMIBC | Key Players involved

Vicinium: Sesen Bio Adstiladrin (nadofaragene firadenovec/Syn3): FKD Therapies Oy/ Ferring Pharmaceuticals Tecentriq (atezolizumab): Hoffmann-La Roche Sasanlimab (PF-06801591) + BCG: Pfizer Apaziquone: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Opdivo (nivolumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb Imfinzi (durvalumab): AstraZeneca VesiGel (UGN-102/mitomycin gel): UroGen Pharma Pemigatinib: Incyte Corporation CG0070: CG Oncology Erdafitinib: Janssen Research & Development Revlimid (lenalidomide): Celgene Corporation/Bristol-Myers Squibb N-803 (ALT-803): ImmunityBio/Altor Biosciences TLD-1433: Theralase Bavencio (avelumab + BCG): EMD Serono Alpha1H: Hamlet Pharma LiPax: TesoRx Pharma Imfinzi (durvalumab) + S-488210/S-488211: AstraZeneca

Scope of the Report

Geography Covered : 7MM - The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), Japan.

: 7MM - The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), Japan. Study Period : 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030).

: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030). Markets Segmentation : By Geographies, By Therapies (Forecasted + Historical).

: By Geographies, By Therapies (Forecasted + Historical). Companies Covered : Sesen Bio, FKD Therapies Oy, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Pfizer, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, UroGen Pharma, Incyte Corporation, CG Oncology, Janssen Research & Development, Celgene Corporation, ImmunityBio, Altor Biosciences, Theralase, EMD Serono, Hamlet Pharma, TesoRx Pharma, AstraZeneca and several others.

: Sesen Bio, FKD Therapies Oy, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Pfizer, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, UroGen Pharma, Incyte Corporation, CG Oncology, Janssen Research & Development, Celgene Corporation, ImmunityBio, Altor Biosciences, Theralase, EMD Serono, Hamlet Pharma, TesoRx Pharma, AstraZeneca and several others. Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Executive Summary of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer 3 Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer SWOT Analysis 4 Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Overview at a Glance 5 Disease Background and Overview: Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer 6 Recognized Establishments 7 Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population 8 7MM Total Diagnosed NMIBC Prevalent cases 9 7MM NMIBC Epidemiology 9.1 United States 9.2 EU5 Countries 9.3 Germany 9.4 France 9.5 Italy 9.6 Spain 9.7 United Kingdom 9.8 Japan 10 Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Treatment 11 Unmet Needs 12 Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Marketed Drugs 12.1 Keytruda (pembrolizumab): Merck 12.2 Valstar (valrubicin): Endo Pharmaceuticals 13 Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Emerging Drugs 13.1 Vicinium: Sesen Bio 13.2 Adstiladrin (nadofaragene firadenovec/Syn3): FKD Therapies Oy/ Ferring Pharmaceuticals 13.3 Tecentriq (atezolizumab): Hoffmann-La Roche 13.4 Sasanlimab (PF-06801591) + BCG: Pfizer 13.5 Apaziquone: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals 13.6 Opdivo (nivolumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb 13.7 Imfinzi (durvalumab): AstraZeneca 13.8 VesiGel (UGN-102/mitomycin gel): UroGen Pharma 13.9 Pemigatinib: Incyte Corporation 13.10 CG0070: CG Oncology 13.11 Erdafitinib: Janssen Research & Development 13.12 Revlimid (lenalidomide): Celgene Corporation/Bristol-Myers Squibb 13.13 N-803 (ALT-803): ImmunityBio/Altor Biosciences 13.14 TLD-1433: Theralase 13.15 Bavencio (avelumab + BCG): EMD Serono 13.16 Alpha1H: Hamlet Pharma 13.17 LiPax: TesoRx Pharma 13.18 Imfinzi (durvalumab) + S-488210/S-488211: AstraZeneca 14 Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer 7 Major Market Analysis 15 Attribute Analysis 16 Key Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Assumptions 17 7MM NMIBC Market Outlook 17.1 United States NMIBC Market Size 17.2 Germany 17.3 France 17.4 Italy 17.5 Spain 17.6 United Kingdom 17.7 Japan NMIBC Market Size 18 Access and Reimbursement 19 Case Reports 20 Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Drivers 21 Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Barriers 22 Appendix 23 DelveInsight Capabilities 24 Disclaimer 25 About DelveInsight

