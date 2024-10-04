Non-Photo Personalized Gifts Market to Grow by USD 12.01 Billion (2024-2028), with AI-Driven Insights on Gifting Culture and Seasonal Decoration Demand - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The Global Non-Photo Personalized Gifts Market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.01 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 10.44% during the forecast period. Growing gifting culture and increasing demand for seasonal decorations is driving market growth, with a trend towards specialized merchandise by vendors. However, availability of alternate products for social expression poses a challenge - Key market players include American Greetings Corp., American Stationery Co. Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Chococraft Creations Pvt. Ltd., Cimpress Plc, Etsy Inc., Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd., funkypigeon.com Ltd., Hallmark Card Inc., manuBIMsoft Ltd., Redbubble Ltd., Shutterfly Inc., Signature Gifts Ltd., Sixty Stores Ltd., Takara Tomy Co. Ltd., UncommonGoods LLC, Walmart Inc., Yildiz Holding AS, and Zazzle Inc..

Non-Photo Personalized Gifts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.44% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 12017.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.64 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Canada Key companies profiled American Greetings Corp., American Stationery Co. Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Chococraft Creations Pvt. Ltd., Cimpress Plc, Etsy Inc., Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd., funkypigeon.com Ltd., Hallmark Card Inc., manuBIMsoft Ltd., Redbubble Ltd., Shutterfly Inc., Signature Gifts Ltd., Sixty Stores Ltd., Takara Tomy Co. Ltd., UncommonGoods LLC, Walmart Inc., Yildiz Holding AS, and Zazzle Inc.

The Non-Photo Personalized Gifts Market encompasses a wide range of merchandise sold at various retail outlets, including gift specialty stores and non-gift stores such as mass merchandisers and department stores. This market witnesses increased competition due to the wide range of gifts offered by large retailers. However, there is a growing demand for specialized merchandise, which contributes significantly to the revenue and profit of retailers and vendors. Specialized gift stores offer merchandise crafted by local artisans or based on local themes, resulting in high product differentiation. Vendors also act as distributors of specialized merchandise, offering exclusive distributorships to retailers for specific product lines. The Walt Disney Company is an example of a successful vendor, generating major revenue through licensing its characters and content for consumer merchandise, published materials, and multi-platform games. Popular specialized merchandise includes items based on Frozen, Disney Channel, Mickey and Minnie, Planes, and Spider-Man. This increased demand for specialized merchandise is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The Non-Photo Personalized Gifts market is thriving due to the trend towards Individuality and Customization. E-commerce platforms like Etsy, Shutterfly, and Personalization Mall are leading the charge, allowing Customers to create Customized presents for Milestone events, Holidays, and Anniversaries. Rapid urbanization and Rising disposable incomes are driving demand for Experiential gifting, with Experiential Personalization gaining popularity. Social media influencers are promoting the gifting culture, driving sales of Specialized merchandise such as Customized clothing, Lifestyle goods, Bespoke accessories, and Monogrammed homeware. Sustainability and Environmental issues are also influencing the market, with an increasing demand for eco-friendly and Ethically-sourced products. Private-label brands are offering Customizable products, including Engraved jewelry and Customizable stationery. The market is expected to grow further in Emerging countries as Organized retail expands and Seasonal decorations become more popular.

The non-photo personalized gifts market faces significant competition from alternative social expression products and services. Traditional gifts, novelty items, and souvenirs face intense competition from social media companies like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, which enable users to post greetings and images digitally. Photo hosting websites such as Apple iCloud, Picasa, and Flickr allow users to upload and share seasonal greetings photos at no cost. Retailers and local studio photographers offering personalized gift items and electronic greeting card companies pose strong competition. Electronic gadgets, especially smartwatches, are increasingly used as special gift items. The availability of these alternate product offerings and high adoption of digital platforms pose a significant challenge for the global non-photo personalized gifts market during the forecast period.

The Non-Photo Personalized Gifts market is thriving, with customized presents becoming increasingly popular for milestone events, holidays, and anniversaries. Custom clothing, lifestyle goods, bespoke accessories, and monogrammed homeware are in high demand. However, personalized gift companies face challenges in sustainability and environmental issues. Experiential and tech-enabled personalization, including artificial intelligence, are cutting-edge trends. Regulations, social and political factors, and ethical considerations are active areas of discussion. Sustainable personalization using ethically sourced materials and upcycled goods is a growing trend. The industry is expanding, with businesses focusing on expanding their client base through e-commerce infrastructure and digitization. Smartphone usage and consumer spending are driving market growth. Personalized gifts, including hand-crafted items, are cherished by loved ones for special occasions. The market caters to various demographics, including women, unisex, kids, and men.

Distribution Channel 1.1 Online

1.2 Offline Type 2.1 Wearables and accessories

2.2 Decoration

2.3 Kitchenware and tableware

2.4 Stationery and greeting cards

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Online- The Non-Photo Personalized Gifts market refers to the sale of customized items without the use of photographs. This sector has seen consistent growth due to increasing consumer preference for unique and personalized gifts. Personalized calendars, mugs, T-shirts, and journals are popular items in this market. Companies use customers' names or special messages to make these gifts more meaningful. This trend is expected to continue as people seek to add a personal touch to their gifts.

The Non-Photo Personalized Gifts market is thriving as customers seek unique and thoughtful presents for milestone events, holidays, anniversaries, and to express love and appreciation for their loved ones. Customized presents range from custom clothing and bespoke accessories to lifestyle goods, hand-crafted gifts, and experiential gifting. Businesses are expanding the industry by offering private-label brands and specialized merchandise. Seasonal decorations and organized retail have also contributed to the market's growth. Social media influencers are promoting personalized gifts, further fueling demand. The industry is conscious of its environmental impact and continuously innovating to reduce waste. Emerging countries are also embracing the gifting culture, presenting new opportunities for growth.

The Non-Photo Personalized Gifts market is thriving as customers seek unique, customized presents for various milestone events, holidays, and anniversaries. Lifestyle goods, such as custom clothing, bespoke accessories, and monogrammed homeware, are popular choices. Sustainability and environmental issues are key considerations, with tech-enabled personalization, artificial intelligence, and sustainable personalization gaining traction. Ethically sourced materials, upcycled goods, and social and political factors also influence consumer preferences. Rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and e-commerce platforms are driving industry expansion. Experiential gifting, social media influencers, and gifting culture further fuel market growth. Personalized gifts, including hand-crafted items, continue to be cherished by loved ones, friends, and businesses, with expansions in consumer spending and e-commerce infrastructure. The market caters to various demographics, including women, unisex, kids, and men, offering customizable products and smartphone usage-enabled personalization. Emerging countries and private-label brands are also making their mark in this cutting-edge, innovative sector.

