Non-Profit Be Strong Announces Fourth Annual FREE National Event For Bullying Prevention Month, Live From New York City

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Be Strong and top New York City non-profits, education, and government officials will host the national assembly for bullying prevention/resiliency on October 18, 2018. The one-hour free event will welcome up to 2,800 students at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall, with many students across the country watching online. Students and educators can sign-up to view the event at https://links.bestrong.global/signup.

In the fall of 2014, Be Strong, a national non-profit was founded by the Moore family, who was directly affected by the issue of bullying. The family searched for meaningful solutions for their child but found none. In frustration, they enrolled their child in a treatment facility where life-saving resiliency skills were taught. Roy Moore, Founder of Be Strong, enlisted a group of local leaders to volunteer and tackle this top five safety, health and social issue. They committed to reaching all students in the US with these life-saving skills.

The primary purpose of the event is to: train students on resilience skills, provide a safe time to reveal challenges they might be facing with an adult and create awareness of the free Be Strong solutions that are available for students, families, schools and communities. This national event brings together communities across the US to help jumpstart student-led change within their own schools.

All students in attendance will also receive a backpack and lunch, as well as Be Strong materials for free, including an 8-week resilience training program, by lead author Izzy Kalman, NCSP.

Be Strong offers a relatable, yet thought provoking experience, connecting entertainment, education and the power of one person to bring about real change. The event will feature some of today's top names in sport, entertainment and education. Denis Estimon, Jessie Funk, best-selling author, Broadway performer and motivational speaker, will be the keynote speakers/trainer. Music will be performed by America's Got Talent fan favorites, Linkin' Bridge and Kechi.

According to the Center for Disease Control, 19% of 9th-12th grade students have been bullied on school property, 17.2% of students have seriously considered suicide, 31.5% of students have felt hopeless almost every day for two or more weeks, 7.4% of students have attempted suicide one or more times in the past twelve months.

Be Strong wants to help reverse the trends by equipping and empowering youth to ignite change in peer behavior. "Be Strong is a movement designed to educate youth on the life-saving resiliency skills, then to be carried out by our youth through a bottom-up approach. We couldn't be prouder of our student leaders and their impact thus far," Ashleigh Cromer, Executive Director, Be Strong and We Dine Together. Cromer added, "Every time I speak to one of our student leaders, I'm comforted in knowing our country and future is in good hands, these leaders are creating transformative change and we couldn't be more honored to serve alongside them."

"Be Strong is committed to equipping and encouraging students to be resilient leaders, who not only address bullying for themselves, but also for their schools. We Dine Together, where no student eats alone, is the first step a student can take to make a meaningful difference in their school. My hope and request is that a We Dine Together club is in every school across America – and so far, we have student-led clubs in 43 states." - Denis Estimon, Director, Be Strong and We Dine Together.

"We are committed to safe, welcoming and inclusive learning environments for all students and staff," said Kenyatte Reid, Executive Director, Office of Safety and Youth Development for the Department of Education. "We are proud to work with Be Strong and applaud their efforts to prevent and address bullying in schools for all students nationwide."

"All of us can identify with feeling marginalized. Building resilience and empowerment in kids and adolescents creates a better outlook for us all. DSW is so proud to support Be Strong and work together to create a future where each of us feels free to express our authentic selves." – Michele Love, Chief Operating Officer, DSW

