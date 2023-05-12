Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market Report 2023: Increase in Consumption of Convenience Foods Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market by Technique (HPP, PEF, MVH, Ultrasonic, Irradiation, and Other Techniques), Form (Solid, Liquid), Application (Food, Beverage, and Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics) & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the non-thermal pasteurization market is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2028 from USD 2.3 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period in terms of value.

Non-thermal pasteurization products are gaining attention, and consumers are more inclined toward adding more processed and nutritive food. The factors responsible for the growth of the Non-thermal pasteurization industry are the increase in health concerns, evolving protein source preferences, and a thriving food-processing sector that is introducing a wide variety of processed food & beverage products.

By application, Fruits and vegetables is projected in high demand during the forecast period.

The demand for safe and minimally processed fruits and vegetables has been increasing due to consumer preferences for healthier and more natural food options. This has led to a rise in demand for non-thermal pasteurization methods that can preserve the quality and nutrients of fruits and vegetables without using high heat treatments that can cause nutrient loss and affect flavor. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the demand for minimally processed fruits and vegetables has been increasing steadily over the past decade. To meet this demand, many companies in the food industry are investing in non-thermal pasteurization methods

By form, liquid Non-thermal pasteurization has increased demand due to an increase in shelf life.

The HPP method maintains all the minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and taste in fruit and vegetable juices. While having a longer shelf life and a guarantee of food safety, it is comparable to drinking freshly squeezed juice. The HPP has seen increased expansion as a result of the diversity of drinks introduced in recent years that benefit greatly from high pressure processing. HPP retains its flavor, color, and composition, which is exactly what today's customer needs.

By region, Asia Pacific to drive market growth due to increased demand for packaged food.

The Asia Pacific region has an increasing demand for packaged food products due to rapid economic growth. The increasing population in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is driving the demand for food and beverages The region is expected to experience a sharp rise in the demand for advanced food processing machinery that helps to reduce processing time and enhance the efficiency of manufacturing operations. The expected growth in the number of food processing units in this region is further projected to boost the supply and consumption of food & beverage processing equipment. The food processing sectors in this region are also witnessing automation, which is further providing opportunities for equipment manufacturers.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Consumption of Convenience Foods

Increase in Demand for Meat, Poultry, and Dairy Products

Process Optimization by Non-Thermal Technologies Resulting in Greater Efficiency During Pasteurization

Rising Demand for Innovative Food & Beverage Products Due to Changing Consumer Trends

Restraints

High Capital Investment

Growing Demand for Organic and Fresh Food Products

Implementation of Extra Regulatory Measures for Labeling Irradiated Food

Opportunities

Government Investment in Food Processing Machinery & Equipment

Growing Usage of High-Pressure Processing (HPP) Toll Processors

Challenges

Lack of Consumer Awareness

Need for Technical Expertise

