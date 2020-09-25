Non-woven - Industrial Membrane Market by Module Type, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
Sep 25, 2020, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-woven - Industrial Membrane Market by Module Type (Spiral Wound, Hollow Fiber, Tubular, Plate & Frame), Application (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Pharmaceutical & Medical, Food & Beverage, Chemical, Industrial Gas), and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global nonwoven - industrial membranes market size to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2020 to USD 1.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2025.
Factors, such as the increasing number of end-use applications and rapid industrialization, coupled with the increasing importance of water and wastewater treatment are driving the nonwoven - industrial membranes market.
In terms of both value and volume, spiral wound segment to lead the nonwoven - industrial membranes market by 2025.
Spiral wound, by module type, accounted for the largest market share in the nonwoven - industrial membranes market. Spiral-wound membranes are produced by winding consecutive layers of feed spacer, membrane, permeate collection channel, and a membrane around the perforated center tube for permeate collection. The majority of the reverse osmosis membranes are spiral wound. They offer similar advantages to the others at lower energy costs due to their reduced pumping requirements and higher packing density.
The pharmaceutical & medical segment is projected to be the fastest-growing application in the nonwoven - industrial membranes market from 2020 to 2025.
The pharmaceutical & medical segment is projected to be the fastest-growing application in the nonwoven - industrial membranes market. The pharmaceutical sector is vast with a high inflow of leading chemical companies. It is the second-largest application segment of the global market for nonwoven - industrial membranes. As many pharmaceutical processes use toxic chemicals, the need for a clean workspace is a priority that has created a good market for air filters, where industrial membranes have a key role to play. The pharmaceutical industry involves a wide range of production processes, ranging from simple chemical synthesis to complex drug production that requires separation equipment.
Nonwoven - industrial membranes find widespread applications in the biopharmaceutical industry as its products and their intermediates are susceptible to degradation due to heat and chemical treatment, making it difficult to separate those using alternate technologies. The harvesting of cells or recuperation of biomass is an important step in the process of fermentation, especially when manufacturing products, such as antibiotics. Filtration improves production as well as reduces the operator's workload and maintenance costs. Membranes are also a standard part of industrial production lines for enzymes. They are used for concentrating enzymes prior to their use in other processes according to the requirements.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Nonwoven - Industrial Membrane Market
4.2 Nonwoven - Industrial Membrane Market, by Module Type and Country, 2019
4.3 Nonwoven - Industrial Membrane Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Use in Filtration Applications
5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Non-Woven Fabric Products
5.2.1.3 Increasing Importance of Water and Wastewater Treatment
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Availability of Raw Materials and High Energy Costs
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Proliferation of New Technologies
5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Membranes in Emerging Economies
5.2.3.3 Increasing Awareness of Waste Management in the Pharmaceutical Industry
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Performance-To-Cost Balancing Concern for Small Manufacturers
5.2.4.2 Lifespan of Membranes
5.2.4.3 Volatility in Raw Material Prices
5.3 YC, YCc Shift
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.2.2 Prominent Companies
6.2.3 Small & Medium Enterprises
6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
6.3.2 Threat of Substitutes
6.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
6.4 Separation Techniques (Filtration Technologies)
6.4.1 Introduction
6.4.2 Reverse Osmosis
6.4.3 Ultrafiltration (Uf)
6.4.4 Microfiltration
6.4.5 Nanofiltration(Nf)
6.4.6 Gas Separation
6.4.7 Dialysis
6.4.8 Pervaporation
6.4.9 Others
7 Impact of Covid-19 on Non-Woven - Industrial Membrane Market
8 Non-Woven-Industrial Membrane Market, by Module Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Tubular Membranes
8.3 Spiral-Wound Membranes
8.4 Plate & Frame (Pf)
8.5 Hollow Fiber Membranes
9 Nonwoven-Industrial Membrane Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment
9.3 Pharmaceutical & Medical
9.4 Food & Beverage Processing
9.5 Chemical Processing
9.6 Industrial Gas Processing
9.7 Others
10 Non-Woven-Industrial Membranes Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Apac
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 China to Be the Largest Market in Apac
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Government Investments to Propel the Market in Japan
10.2.3 South Korea
10.2.3.1 Market Growth Supported by Government's Investments for Smart Water Management
10.2.4 India
10.2.4.1 India to Be the Fastest-Growing Market in Apac
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Investments in Wastewater Treatment Infrastructure to Propel the Market
10.2.6 Rest of Apac
10.3 North America
10.3.1 US
10.3.1.1 the Largest Market for Nonwoven - Industrial Membrane in North America
10.3.2 Canada
10.3.2.1 Growing End-Use Industries, Such as Pharmaceutical, Chemical, and Food & Beverage Driving the Market
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.3.1 Growing Need for Wastewater Treatment Propelling the Demand for Nonwoven Industrial Membranes
10.4 Europe
10.4.1 Germany
10.4.1.1 Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage Segments Propelling the Demand for Nonwoven - Industrial Membranes
10.4.2 UK
10.4.2.1 Market Growth Supported by the Increase in Expenditure on Packaged Food & Beverage Products
10.4.3 Russia
10.4.3.1 Government Investments in Infrastructural Development Boosting Market Growth
10.4.4 France
10.4.4.1 France to Be the Fastest-Growing Market in Europe
10.4.5 Spain
10.4.5.1 Increasing Food & Beverage Exports Propelling Market Growth
10.4.6 Italy
10.4.6.1 Market Growth Supported by Vast Pharmaceutical Industry
10.4.7 Rest of Europe
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.5.1 UAE
10.5.1.1 UAE to Be the Fastest Growing Country in the Middle East & African Nonwoven - Industrial Membrane
10.5.2 Saudi Arabia
10.5.2.1 Chemical Processing Industry Providing Opportunities for Market Growth
10.5.3 South Africa
10.5.3.1 Growing Need for Fresh Water to Support Market Growth
10.5.4 Turkey
10.5.4.1 Turkey to Dominate Non-Woven - Industrial Membrane Market in Middle East & Africa
10.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10.6 South America
10.6.1 Brazil
10.6.1.1 Brazil to Lead the Market in South America
10.6.2 Argentina
10.6.2.1 Government Regulations for Wastewater Treatment Driving Demand for Non-Woven - Industrial Membranes
10.6.3 Rest of South America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.1 Competitive Scenario
11.1.1 Merger & Acquisition
11.1.2 Expansion & Investment
11.1.3 New Product Development
11.1.4 Joint Ventures & Partnerships
11.2 Competitive Evaluation Matrix
11.2.1 Overview
11.2.1.1 Star
11.2.1.2 Emerging Leaders
11.2.1.3 Pervasive
11.2.1.4 Emerging Companies
11.2.2 Strength of Product Portfolio
11.2.3 Business Strategy Excellence
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjo
12.2 Berry Global Inc.
12.3 Glatfelter
12.4 Dupont
12.5 Toray Industries Inc.
12.6 Lydall, Inc.
12.7 Fitesa
12.8 Johns Manville
12.9 Twe Group
12.10 Freudenberg Group
12.11 3M Company
12.12 Asahi Kasei Corporation
12.13 Fiberweb (India) Ltd.
12.14 Other Players
12.14.1 Exxonmobil
12.14.2 Hollingsworth & Vose
12.14.3 Bondex, Inc.
12.14.4 Great Lakes Filters
12.14.5 Fibertex Nonwovens A/S
12.14.6 Hydroweb GmbH
12.14.7 Autotech Nonwovens Pvt. Ltd.
13 Appendix
