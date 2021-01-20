Non-Woven Fabric Market Size is USD 35780 Million by2026 at CAGR 2.3% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Non Woven Fabric Market is Segmented by Type (Meltblown, Spunbonded, Spunlace, Needle Punch), by Application (Hygiene, Construction, Filtration, Automotive), by Regions & Key players Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Textile and Non-Woven Category.

The global Non-Woven Fabric market size is projected to reach USD 35780 Million by 2026, from USD 31220 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of the Non-Woven fabric market size are Increasing demand for personal hygiene products coupled with the rise in birth rate and increase in the geriatric population in western countries.

Based on the region, China was the largest producer of non-woven fabrics in 2015, accounting for about 29.40%, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. China was followed by Europe, with a production market share of 23.51% in 2015.

This report focuses on Non-Woven Fabric volume and value at the global, regional, and company levels. This report represents the overall Non-Woven Fabric market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects from a global perspective. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE NON-WOVEN FABRIC MARKET SIZE

Increased demand for non-wovens in the healthcare industry is expected to drive the growth of Non-woven fabric market size. The use of non-woven fabrics in the healthcare industry is increasing due to the introduction of products such as disposable & reusable surgical gowns, drapes, gloves, and instrument wraps. Furthermore, a rising focus on cost management in the healthcare sector is expected to further increase the demand for disposable non-woven fabric as they are cheaper in price.

Technological advances have led the textile industry to witness high growth, especially for non-woven fabrics. It is expected that new technology will reduce production costs, thereby making the production of non-woven textiles economically feasible. The integration of nanofiber and high-performance material technologies is emerging as alternatives to conventional membranes. This creates new opportunities for the growth of non-woven fabric market size.

The rising demand for nonwoven polypropylene is expected to drive the overall growth of the non-woven fabric market size.

The rising use of non-woven fabric in the various end-user applications is expected to fuel the non-woven fabric market size. For example, non-woven fabrics are used in dry laid process, and road building in the form of geotextiles to improve road longevity. Moreover, the automotive industry produces a significant number of exterior and interior components using non-woven fabrics due to their toughness, moldability, and lightweight.

NON-WOVEN FABRIC MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on technology, the spunbond segment is expected to hold the largest non-woven fabric market share during the forecast period. This dominant market position of the segment is due to the increase in demand for spunbond non-woven fabric for various applications in hygiene products, building, coating substrates, agriculture, battery separators, wipers, and filtration.

Based on application, the hygiene segment is expected to hold the largest non-woven fabric market share. Due to their outstanding absorption properties, softness, strength, comfort & fit, stretchability, and cost-effectiveness, non-wovens are used as an alternative to conventional textiles in hygiene products. The market for non-woven fabrics for hygiene applications is also accelerating due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing more opportunities for manufacturers of non-woven hygiene products. For example, in order to satisfy the growing global demand for face masks, Lydall invested in a new fine fibre melt-blown production line. This new production line will enable Lydall to manufacture and significantly increase its supply of high-quality fine fibre melt blown filtration media for N95, surgical, and medical face masks and help alleviate the shortage of melt blown materials, both in the US and internationally.

Based on the region, the Asia-pacific region is expected to hold the largest non-woven fabric market share during the forecast period. Factors such as improving the global economy, increasing working population, and increasing domestic demand for hygiene products are expected to fuel the growth of non-woven fabrics market size. The demand for non-woven fabrics in APAC is growing in the automotive, agricultural, geotextile, industrial/military, medical/health, and construction industries due to the unique functional properties offered by non-woven fabrics.

NON-WOVEN FABRIC MARKET SEGMENTS

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Meltblown

Spunbonded

Spunlace

Needle Punch

Others.

By Application:

Hygiene

Construction

Filtration

Automotive

Others.

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Non-Woven Fabric market are:

AVINTIV

Freudenberg

DowDuPont

Ahlstrom

Kimberly-Clark

Fitesa

Glatfelter

Johns Manville

Low & Bonar

Georgia -Pacific

-Pacific Lydall

Avgol

Hollingsworth & Vose

Toray

First Quality

Fibertex

PEGAS

Asahi Kasei

Mitsui

Kingsafe Group

Dalian Ruiguang Group

Huifeng Nonwoven

Beautiful Nonwoven

Jinsheng Huihuang.

