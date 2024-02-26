Nona Biosciences Enters into Collaboration Agreement with Boostimmune in Antibody-Drug Conjugate Development

News provided by

Nona Biosciences

26 Feb, 2024, 20:23 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nona Biosciences, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HBM Holdings Limited committed to cutting-edge technology innovations and providing a total solution from "Idea to IND" ("I to ITM"), announced today that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Boostimmune, a biotech company dedicated to developing next-generation anti-cancer therapies via modulating immune systems. The collaboration aims to leverage Nona's proprietary Harbour Mice® H2L2 (two light and two heavy chain) platform to accelerate the development of Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) against novel targets.

Jingsong Wang, MD, PhD, Chairman of Nona Biosciences, expressed, "By leveraging our accumulated knowledge of ADC discovery and utilizing our advanced therapeutic antibody platforms validated by partners worldwide, this collaboration will expedite the development of first-in-class ADCs targeting cancer. Working alongside Boostimmune, we anticipate delivering transformative treatments, ultimately improving outcomes for all patients affected by cancer."

Gwanghee Lee, Founder and CEO of Boostimmune, stated, "We are excited to collaborate with Nona Biosciences. Our strategic alignment of resources and knowledge will accelerate the development of ADC therapies against novel targets. Through this collaboration, we are confident in making significant strides in addressing the unmet needs of cancer patients."

About Nona Biosciences

Nona Biosciences (a wholly-owned subsidiary of HBM Holdings, HKEX: 02142) is a global biotechnology company committed to cutting-edge technology innovations and providing a total solution from "Idea to IND" ("I to ITM"), ranging from target validation and antibody discovery through preclinical research. The integrated antibody and antibody-related discovery services with multiple modalities range from antigen preparation, animal immunization, single B cell screening, to antibody lead generation and engineering, developability assessment and pharmacological evaluation, leveraging advantages of Harbour Mice® platforms and the experienced therapeutic antibody discovery team.

Harbour Mice® generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in classical two light and two heavy chain (H2L2) format, and heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Integrating Harbour Mice® and a single B cell cloning platform, Nona Biosciences is focused on driving global inventions of transformative next-generation drugs. For more information, please visit: www.nonabio.com 

About Boostimmune

Boostimmune is a biotech company developing innovative, first-in-class antibody-based therapies to address unmet needs in oncology. Its pipeline projects consist of naked monoclonal antibodies to modulate the tumor immune microenvironment, ADCs to novel targets with potential patient selection biomarkers and an ISAC (Immune Stimulator Antibody Conjugate) directly targeting immunosuppressive myeloid cells. Boostimmune was co-founded in 2021 by a world-class pioneering immunologist, Professor Tadatsugu Taniguchi at the University of Tokyo, who originally identified interferon beta, interleukin-2, and interferon regulatory factors (IRFs).

SOURCE Nona Biosciences

