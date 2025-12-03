Nona Biosciences Appoints Dr. Hongjiang Miao as Chief AI Officer to Advance A³ Strategy and AI-Driven Drug Discovery

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nona Biosciences ("Nona" or the "Company"), a global biotechnology company providing integrated solutions for biological drug discovery and development from I to I® (Idea to IND), today announced the appointment of Dr. Hongjiang Miao as Chief AI Officer. Dr. Miao will be based in Shanghai and report directly to Dr. Di Hong, Chief Executive Officer of Nona Biosciences.

In this role, Dr. Miao will lead the Nona AI team to advance the Company's A3 (Antibody engineering × AI × Automation) strategy and further transform Nona into an AI-driven drug discovery company. He will be responsible for developing Nona's AI strategy, spearheading the deep integration of AI technologies into core processes, consolidating data resources, algorithmic models, and experimental/business workflows, establishing an AI R&D platform, and enhancing platform stability and iterative upgrades.

Dr. Miao brings extensive experience in AI and biocomputing, with a proven track record of building high-performing teams and delivering impactful AI technologies. Previously, under his leadership, his team developed the first high-precision 3D protein structure prediction algorithm as well as the first AIGC protein design workbench in China, making significant contributions to computational biology and AI-driven therapeutic innovation.

Dr. Miao received his bachelor's and master's degrees in mathematics and statistics from the University of Oxford. He completed his doctorate at Imperial College London under the supervision of Professor Michael J.E. Sternberg, Fellow of the Royal Society of Biology, focusing on algorithms for predicting protein structure and function. Prior to joining Nona Biosciences, he served as AI CTO at Great Bay Bio and as the head of the XLab laboratory at Tianrang Intelligence.

Dr. Di Hong, Chief Executive Officer of Nona Biosciences, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Hongjiang Miao as our first Chief AI Officer. Hongjiang is an exceptional leader who uniquely understands how to translate algorithmic innovation into biologics discovery. His expertise in AI and biocomputing will be highly valuable as we advance our A3 strategy and transform Nona into an AI-driven drug discovery company. I am confident that under his leadership, our AI technology will deeply integrate with our industry-leading antibody technology platforms, creating a truly synergistic loop that accelerates the delivery of innovative therapeutics."

Dr. Hongjiang Miao, Chief AI Officer of Nona Biosciences, added: "It is a great honor to join Nona Biosciences, a leading innovative biotech company. Leveraging its world-class scientific team and leading innovation platform, Nona Biosciences has established integrated solutions from Idea to IND (I to I®), ranging from target validation and antibody discovery through preclinical research, and has achieved significant breakthroughs with global impact. As Chief AI Officer, I will work closely with colleagues across all departments at Nona Biosciences to advance the company's A3 strategy—comprehensively integrating cutting-edge AI technologies with the company's unique biological platforms to build an intelligent engine for drug discovery. Together, we will decode the mysteries of life through algorithms, drive precision medicine with data, and continuously deliver more valuable products and services for patients and clients."

About Nona Biosciences

Nona Biosciences is a global biotechnology company committed to cutting-edge technology innovations and providing integrated solutions from I to I® (Idea to IND), ranging from target validation and antibody discovery through preclinical research. Nona's integrated antibody and antibody-related discovery services cover a broad range of modalities, from antigen preparation, animal immunization, single B cell screening, to antibody lead generation and engineering, developability assessment and pharmacological evaluation, leveraging advantages of Harbour Mice® platforms and the experienced therapeutic antibody discovery teams.

Harbour Mice® generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in classical two light and two heavy chain (H2L2) format, and heavy chain-only (HCAb) format. The HCAb Harbour Mice® is the world's first fully human HCAb transgenic mouse with clinical validation. This unique platform offers exceptional versatility for diverse applications using fully human VH single-domain antibodies as a plug-and-play system, including bispecific antibodies, multi-specific antibodies, CAR-T therapies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), mRNA-based therapeutics, and more.

By integrating Harbour Mice®, single-B cell screening technology, NonaCarFxTM (a direct CAR-function-based screening platform), Hu-mAtrIxTM (an AI-driven drug discovery platform), Modalities-on-DemandTM (a next-generation modalities solution), and end-to-end preclinical drug development services, Nona Biosciences is dedicated to driving the global invention of transformative next-generation drugs.

