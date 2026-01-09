Nona Biosciences Enters into Collaboration Agreement with Link Cell Therapies to Advance CAR-T Cell Therapies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nona Biosciences ("Nona"), a global biotechnology company advancing biologics discovery through innovative technology platforms, today announced that it has entered into a multi-target antibody discovery collaboration with Link Cell Therapies. This collaboration will leverage Nona's proprietary fully human HCAb Harbour Mice® platform and its innovative direct CAR-function-based HCAb library screening platform, NonaCarFx™, to generate novel CAR-T cell therapy candidates.

The fully human heavy chain-only antibodies (HCAbs) generated from Nona's HCAb Harbour Mice® platform provide an ideal modality for CAR-based cell therapies. Unlike traditional methods, fully human HCAbs have the potential to significantly reduce immunogenicity. Their compact size, simplified structure, and precisely calibrated binding properties offer enhanced versatility in CAR design. In the rapidly evolving field of cell therapy, fully human HCAbs present a promising approach to unlock the next wave of therapeutic innovation.

Dr. Di Hong, Chief Executive Officer of Nona Biosciences, commented, "We are pleased to collaborate with Link Cell Therapies to advance the next generation of CAR-T therapies. By combining Nona's HCAb Harbour Mice® and NonaCarFx™ platforms with Link Cell Therapies' expertise in cell therapy, we aim to accelerate the discovery of differentiated candidates with the potential to address both solid and hematologic malignancies."

Dr. Mark Wallet, Chief Science Officer of Link Cell Therapies, commented, "At Link Cell Therapies, we are building a new generation of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapies to treat solid tumors using a logic-gated approach that precisely discriminates between malignant and healthy cells. While the LINK CAR signaling technology is the backbone of our logic-gating strategy, a CAR molecule is only as good as its antibody domains. We are pleased to be working with Nona Biosciences to discover novel human HCAbs to pair with the LINK CARs."

About Nona Biosciences

Nona Biosciences is a global biotechnology company committed to cutting-edge technology innovations and providing integrated solutions from discovery to early clinical development and Investigator-Initiated Trials (IITs).

Nona's proprietary Harbour Mice® technology platform generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in classical two light and two heavy chain (H2L2) format, and heavy chain-only (HCAb) format. The HCAb Harbour Mice® is the world's first fully human HCAb transgenic mouse with clinical validation. This unique platform offers exceptional versatility for diverse applications using fully human VH single-domain antibodies as a plug-and-play system, including bispecific antibodies, multi-specific antibodies, CAR-T therapies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), mRNA-based therapeutics, and more.

By integrating Harbour Mice®, single-B cell screening technology, NonaCarFx™ (a direct CAR-function-based screening platform), Hu-mAtrIx™ (an AI-driven drug discovery platform), Modalities-on-Demand™ (a next-generation modalities solution), and end-to-end preclinical drug development services, Nona Biosciences is dedicated to driving the global invention of transformative next-generation drugs. For more information, please visit: www.nonabio.com.

SOURCE Nona Biosciences