Nona Biosciences Expands Integrated Discovery-to-Clinical Capabilities Through Strategic Platform Growth

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nona Biosciences, a global biotechnology company advancing biotherapeutic discovery through innovative technology platforms, today announced the expansion of its integrated discovery and development framework to support early clinical development and Investigator-Initiated Trials (IITs). This expansion extends Nona's capabilities beyond discovery and IND-enabling activities to further strengthen CMC development, toxicology, and GMP manufacturing capabilities. Through strategic partnerships, platform acquisitions, and internal technology innovations, Nona will enable global biopharmaceutical companies to accelerate the clinical trial initiation with rigorous scientific and quality standards.

The expanded framework builds upon Nona's proprietary platforms, including Harbour Mice®, HBICE®, Hu-mAtrIx™, NonaCarFx™, and Modalities-on-Demand™ and integrates strengthened preclinical and early clinical development capabilities across CMC development, toxicology, and clinical operation. By leveraging extensive partnerships in China and advancing of IITs, Nona enables global biopharmaceutical partners to access established infrastructure and operational efficiency. This approach facilities faster clinical trial initiation while maintaining high standards of global development and regulatory compliance.

"Expanding Nona's technology platforms and capabilities from antibody discovery to early clinic development represents a natural progression of our strategic vision," said Dr. Di Hong, Chief Executive Officer of Nona Biosciences. "By combining our proprietary platforms with strategic external collaborations and internal development efforts, we are strengthening our ability to enable efficient clinical translation while remaining focused on building differentiated, scalable technologies."

With extensive experience spanning more than 300 discovery programs and a growing portfolio of clinically validated platforms, Nona Biosciences continues to advance the future of biologic innovation as a technology-centric company—empowering partners to progress efficiently from discovery through early clinical development using integrated, high-performance platforms.

About Nona Biosciences

Nona Biosciences is a global biotechnology company committed to cutting-edge technology innovations and providing integrated solutions from discovery to early clinical development and Investigator-Initiated Trials (IITs).

Nona's proprietary Harbour Mice® technology platform generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in classical two light and two heavy chain (H2L2) format, and heavy chain-only (HCAb) format. The HCAb Harbour Mice® is the world's first fully human HCAb transgenic mouse with clinical validation. This unique platform offers exceptional versatility for diverse applications using fully human VH single-domain antibodies as a plug-and-play system, including bispecific antibodies, multi-specific antibodies, CAR-T therapies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), mRNA-based therapeutics, and more.

By integrating Harbour Mice®, single-B cell screening technology, NonaCarFx™ (a direct CAR-function-based screening platform), Hu-mAtrIx™ (an AI-driven drug discovery platform), Modalities-on-Demand™ (a next-generation modalities solution), and end-to-end preclinical drug development services, Nona Biosciences is dedicated to driving the global invention of transformative next-generation drugs. For more information, please visit: www.nonabio.com.

SOURCE Nona Biosciences