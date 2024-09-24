Nona Biosciences Enters Strategic Collaboration with Alkyon Therapeutics for Next-Generation Immunotherapeutics Discovery

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nona Biosciences, a global biotechnology company providing a total solution from "Idea to IND" (I to I™ ), announced today that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Alkyon Therapeutics, Inc. (AlkyonTx), a San Diego-based biotechnology company, to develop next-generation immunotherapy and other targeted therapy applications, using Nona's Harbour Mice® fully human antibody platform.

Nona Biosciences' proprietary Harbour Mice® platform has extensive potential for generating both conventional and novel heavy chain only (HCAb) antibodies that are fully human, affinity matured with excellent solubility and developability, enhancing the efficacy and precision of advanced therapies. The technology is clinically validated, globally patent protected, and worldwide endorsed and recognized.

"We are excited to partner with Alkyon Therapeutics and support their efforts to harness the power of big data in drug discovery," said Dr. Jingsong Wang, Chairman of Nona Biosciences. "This agreement underscores our dedication to leveraging our world-leading antibody discovery technologies in diverse applications to accelerate oncology drug development and enhance translatability to the clinic."

"At Alkyon, we are eager to work with Nona Biosciences, utilizing their Harbour Mice® platform to advance our immunotherapy research," said Dr. Benjamin Titz, Co-Founder of Alkyon Therapeutics, Inc. "By leveraging its proprietary platform to generate deep insights into the tumor microenvironment—particularly the extracellular matrix (ECM) and stroma—Alkyon uncovers novel therapeutic targets with enhanced translational potential, accelerating the development of breakthrough treatments for solid cancers."

About Nona Biosciences

Nona Biosciences is a global biotechnology company committed to cutting edge technology innovation and providing a total solution from "Idea to IND" (I to I™), ranging from target validation and antibody discovery through preclinical research. The integrated antibody and antibody-related discovery services with multiple modalities range from antigen preparation, animal immunization, single B cell screening, to antibody lead generation and engineering, developability assessment and pharmacological evaluation, leveraging advantages of Harbour Mice® platforms and the experienced therapeutic antibody discovery team.

Harbour Mice® generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in classical two light and two heavy chain (H2L2) format, and heavy chain only (HCAb) formats. Integrating Harbour Mice® and a single B cell cloning platform, Nona Biosciences is focused on driving global inventions of transformative next-generation drugs. For more information, please visit: www.nonabio.com

About Alkyon Therapeutics, Inc.

Alkyon Therapeutics, Inc. (AlkyonTx™) is a biotechnology company pioneering precision-targeted therapies, including next-generation radiopharmaceutical therapies and immunotherapies, through innovative approaches to disease targeting. Harnessing its proprietary platform to decode the hidden complexities of the tumor microenvironment, particularly the extracellular matrix (ECM) and stroma, Alkyon is uncovering novel therapeutic targets with enhanced translational potential, driving the development of breakthrough treatments for solid cancers. For more information, please visit: www.alkyontx.com.

