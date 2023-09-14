Nona Biosciences Expands Antibody Discovery Collaboration with BeiGene

News provided by

Nona Biosciences

14 Sep, 2023, 04:00 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nona Biosciences, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HBM Holdings Limited, committed to cutting edge antibody technology innovation and provider of integrated antibody discovery and development solutions from "Idea to IND" (I to I™), announced an agreement with BeiGene, Ltd. to expand the companies' discovery strategic collaboration leveraging Nona's proprietary Harbour Mice® platform.

Through the collaboration, BeiGene will be granted access to Nona Biosciences' proprietary fully human transgenic mice platform Harbour Mice®. Previously, in 2018, BeiGene obtained rights to use the proprietary Harbour Mice® H2L2 platform for multiple antibody programs. This expanded collaboration between Nona and BeiGene will extend to the Harbour Mice® HCAb (heavy chain only antibody format) platform to further improve therapeutic antibody discovery efficiency and flexibility.

"We are delighted to broaden our collaboration with BeiGene on antibody discovery. Our platform has enabled biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies as well as academia to accelerate innovative drug discovery for more than a decade. BeiGene has been a long-term partner for us, and partnership expansion is emblematic of Nona's accumulated knowledge and expertise in drug discovery," said Jingsong Wang, MD, PhD, Chairman of Nona Biosciences.

About Nona Biosciences

Nona Biosciences (a wholly-owned subsidiary of HBM Holdings, HKEX: 02142) is a global biotechnology company committed to cutting edge technology innovation, and providing a total solution from "Idea to IND" ("I to I™"), ranging from target validation and antibody discovery through preclinical research. The integrated antibody and antibody-related discovery services with multiple modalities range from antigen preparation, animal immunization, single B cell screening, to antibody lead generation and engineering, developability assessment and pharmacological evaluation, leveraging advantages of Harbour Mice® platforms and the experienced therapeutic antibody discovery team.

Harbour Mice® generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in classical two light and two heavy chain (H2L2) format, and heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Integrating Harbour Mice® and a single B cell cloning platform, Nona Biosciences is focused on driving global inventions of transformative next-generation drugs. For more information, please visit: www.nonabio.com 

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global biotechnology company that is discovering and developing innovative oncology treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio, BeiGene is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. BeiGene is committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them. BeiGene's growing global team of more than 10,000 colleagues spans five continents, with administrative offices in Basel, Beijing, and Cambridge, U.S. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow BeiGene on LinkedIn and X (formerly known as Twitter).

SOURCE Nona Biosciences

