Nondestructive Testing Equipment and Services Market Analysis: Historical Revenue Data for 2022, Estimated Figures for 2023 and Forecasts for 2025 and 2028

The "Nondestructive Testing Equipment and Services: Ultrasonic, Radiographic, Eddy Current and Others" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a world where infrastructure integrity is paramount, nondestructive testing (NDT) plays a crucial role in ensuring safety and enhancing productivity. From aircraft to pipelines, bridges to oil rigs, and beyond, NDT techniques are essential for regular examination and quality assurance. Moreover, NDT contributes to the continuous improvement of output and profitability across various industries.

NDT isn't a one-time endeavor; it's a lifelong commitment to safeguarding the quality of components and structures. This commitment spans from the initial stages of component production to its operational lifecycle. NDT methods provide valuable insights into the integrity of infrastructure, allowing for timely interventions and maintenance, thereby preventing catastrophic failures.

The NDT market encompasses both equipment and services, with companies offering a wide array of solutions. In particular, NDT services have experienced rapid growth, driven by the need for certified engineers and ongoing monitoring of infrastructure.

According to the latest report, the global NDT equipment and services market is set to expand significantly. From an estimated value of $31.3 billion in 2023, it is projected to reach $50.7 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during this period.

Report Scope:

This comprehensive report delves into the NDT market's various facets, including equipment types, service types, applications, and geographical regions. It provides a detailed analysis of market trends, historical and projected revenue data, and Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) for the period 2023-2028. The report covers the challenges faced by the industry, strategies to overcome them, and regulations and standards governing the market.

Key Highlights:

In-depth analysis of global market trends, including historical revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, and forecasts for 2025 and 2028.

Comprehensive market share analysis categorized by equipment type, service type, technique, application, and geographical region.

An examination of the importance of NDT in infrastructure integrity, along with insights into NDT certification requirements and training.

Evaluation of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) aspects in the NDT industry, including key issues, performance analysis, and case studies.

Patent analysis, M&A, and funding outlook in the NDT sector.

Competitive landscape featuring company profiles of industry leaders such as: 3Dx-Ray Ltd. Advanced Inspection Technologies Inc. Advanced Ndt Ltd. Bruker Axs GmbH Carestream Health Inc. Comet AG Eddyfi Technologies General Electric Co. Hottinger Bruel & Kjaer GmbH Nikon Corp. Olympus Corp. Rapiscan Systems Shimadzu Corp. Smiths Group Plc Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corp. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Teledyne Technologies Inc.



