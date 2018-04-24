Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Inspection Services Market in Emerging Asia-Pacific, Forecast to 2022 with Key Initiatives from Competitors, Applus+ RTD, Bureau Veritas

The NDT inspection services market is expected to exhibit strong growth in these emerging countries owing to steady Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows and favorable government policies in the region. Worth $64.0 million in 2017, the market's revenues are expected to reach $76.7 million in 2022, at a steady CAGR of 3.7%, with growth rates and revenues varying across end-user verticals and countries.

With fluctuating and generally declining global oil prices, political instability, and many other factors, NDT inspection service providers have faced questions regarding their growth strategies going forward. Renewable energy is expected to be an emerging market for growth. Aging plant equipment and their inspection are opening up avenues for NDT inspection services.



Research Scope:

Market size, forecasts and trends for the study period, 2014-2022

Regional trends: Prominent and developing markets ( Indonesia , Thailand , Vietnam )

, , ) Key market participant insights (Market share, competitive assessment)

Growth opportunities across the market that influence the adoption of NDT inspection services

Analysis of end-user applications such as oil and gas (upstream, midstream, downstream), power generation, and others (transportation, automotive, manufacturing, and so on)

The study also discusses key market drivers and restraints and provides prevalent market and technology trends and growth opportunities. It sheds light on some of the key initiatives by competitors: Applus+ RTD, Bureau Veritas, and others.



Key Features:



This study aims to analyze and forecast the NDT inspection services market from 2017 to 2022. It discusses various market dynamics, drivers, and restraints impacting the market in Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam. The report also provides information on key end users and opportunities in the industry. The study features a comparison between companies based on a few select parameters. Growth opportunities in the NDT inspection services market have also been included in the study.



Key Issues Addressed:

Which are the emerging growth markets for NDT inspection services in Asia Pacific ?

? What are the drivers and restraints that affect the emerging markets?

Which are the key end-user industries exhibiting growth?

Which are the major competitors in these markets and what are their market shares?

What is the size of the market across different countries and which country offers the most attractive growth opportunities?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Drivers And Restraints-Total NDT Inspection Services Market



4. Forecasts And Trends-Total NDT Inspection Services Market



5. Market Share And Competitive Analysis-Total NDT Inspection Services Market



6. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action



7. Indonesia Analysis



8. Thailand Analysis



9. Vietnam Analysis



10. The Last Word



11. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



A-Star

Alpha Qualitech

Applus RTD

Bureau Veritas

Dacon

DNT CarrionTech

Intertek

Oceaneering

PAE

PT Safetech

PT. Depth Uthama

PT. Thai

RCI

Russell

SGS

TUV Nord

TUV Rheinland

TWI

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4lf3pv/nondestructive?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nondestructive-testing-ndt-inspection-services-market-in-emerging-asia-pacific-forecast-to-2022-with-key-initiatives-from-competitors-applus-rtd-bureau-veritas-300635431.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

