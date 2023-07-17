Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Global Market to Reach $259 Million by 2030: Rise in Prevalence of Eye Disorders Presents a Favorable Outlook

DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras estimated at US$138.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$259 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Ophthalmology Clinics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.5% CAGR and reach US$159.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hospitals segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $41.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR



The Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras market in the U.S. is estimated at US$41.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$30.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

Canon, Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Kowa Company Ltd.

NIDEK Co., Ltd.

Optomed Oy (Ltd.)

Optovue Incorporated

Topcon Corporation

Veatch Ophthalmic Instruments

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Retinal Diseases and Fundus Cameras

An Introduction to Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras

Non-Mydriatic Fundus Cameras Outshine Mydriatic Cameras for Ophthalmology

Competition

Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy with Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

War, Inflation & High Cost of Living Crisis Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022 & Beyond

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

COVID-19 Leaves Non-Mydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Market with a Black Eye, Market Makes Strong Gains in 2021 & 2022

As Telehealth Makes Rapid Gains, Handheld Nonmydriatic Fundus Camera Emerge as a Vital Tool

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Non-Mydriatic Fundus Cameras Market to See Brighter Days Ahead with Robust Demand

Drivers Creating Perfect Landscape for Non-Mydriatic Fundus Cameras Market

Portability Aspect of Non-Mydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Drives Market Growth

Developed Regions Lead - North America as Star Region of Global Non-Mydriatic Fundus Cameras Market, Developing Economies to Fuel Future Growth

as Star Region of Global Non-Mydriatic Fundus Cameras Market, Developing Economies to Fuel Future Growth Select Portable Fundus Cameras:

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Prevalence of Eye Disorders Present Favorable Outlook for Nonmydriatic Portable Fundus Cameras

Key Ophthalmic Disease Statistics

Global Burden of Eye Diseases (In Millions): 2020

Prevalence of Adult Vision Impairment and Age-Related Eye Diseases in the US

Global Causes of Visual Impairment: Percentage Breakdown by Number of Cases

Portable Nonmydriatic Fundus Cameras Emerge as Effective Screening Tool for Retinal Diseases

Aging Global Population & Rising Prevalence of Chronic Medical Conditions Lead to an Increase in Incidence Eye Disorders, Driving Market Gains

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Growing Diabetic Population and Increasing Risk of Diabetic Retinopathy to Fuel Need for Ophthalmic Screening Devices, Benefiting Market Growth

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2045P)

Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030 and 2045

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD): A Major Vision Disorder Presenting Opportunities for Fundus Cameras Market

Global Population with Age-Related Macular Degeneration: 2016-2030

Glaucoma Prevalence and Need for Screening to Fuel Sales of Nonmydriatic Fundus Cameras

Global Population with Glaucoma: 2016-2030

Handheld Non-Mydriatic Fundus Cameras Effective in Glaucoma Detection Vs Table-Top Fundus Camera

Leading Models of Portable Fundus Cameras for Screening Glaucoma

Non-Ophthalmological Uses of Nonmydriatic Fundus Imaging to Boost Market

Technological Advancements to Spearhead Future Market Growth

A Novel Non-Mydriatic Portable Fundus Imaging Solution Emerges

Smartphone-Based Fundus Cameras

Portable Smartphone-Based fundus Camera for Diabetic Retinopathy Screening: Comparison of Select Devices

AI-based Non-Mydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras: A Leap Forward for Eye Screening

Rise of AI-Powered Non-Mydriatic Handheld Devices

AI Comes to the Aid for Effective and Faster Screening and Diagnosis of Diabetic Retinopathy Using Fundus Imaging

Rising Healthcare Spending and Focus on Quality & Affordable Care Delivery to Boost Market Prospects

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the US, Europe and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050

