Nonprofit AccessLex Institute Announces New Suite of Resources for Pre-Law Students

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessLex Institute, the largest charitable organization dedicated to legal education, has released a new online suite of resources created expressly for aspiring law students. Designed by a team of JDs, financial aid experts, law school admissions professionals and experienced pre-law advisors, MAX Pre-Law by AccessLex® offers interactive lessons, webinars, worksheets and checklists, as well as one-on-one financial strategy coaching from accredited financial counselors to answer student's most pressing questions about law school – all free to anyone interested in pursuing a legal education.

MAX Pre-Law builds on the success of AccessLex Institute's MAX by AccessLex® program, the comprehensive financial education program created to maximize the financial capability and capacity of law students. Launched in 2017, MAX is currently being used by over 15,000 students at more than 150 ABA-approved law schools across the country.

"After witnessing the tremendous response and utilization of our MAX program within the law school community, it seemed a natural next step for us to create a resource with similarly targeted goals in the pre-law space," said Cynthia Cassity, Senior Vice President of Education and Strategic Engagement at AccessLex Institute. "A major part of our mission is seeing that all aspiring and current law students are offered best-in-class resources to maximize their financial capability and success. MAX Pre-Law was borne out of that vision."

MAX Pre-Law dives deep into the financial aspects of legal education, while also giving users an overview of the application process. Lessons include: Your Law School Investment, Paying for Law School, Getting into Law School, and Understanding Law School Admissions and Financial Aid.

"I really appreciate the different ways MAX Pre-Law presents information — webinars, self-guided lessons, short videos, downloadable worksheets, infographics, and more," said Diane Curtis, J.D., Senior Lecturer in Political Science and Director of Pre-Law Advising, University of Massachusetts Amherst. "It really takes into account the varied ways students learn. The availability of free coaching from experts with a variety of backgrounds and approaches similarly respects the wide range of needs and learning styles among pre-laws."

About AccessLex Institute

AccessLex Institute is a nonprofit organization committed to helping talented, purpose-driven students find their path from aspiring lawyer to fulfilled professional. In partnership with its nearly 200 Member law schools, improving access and positively influencing legal education have been at the heart of the Company's mission since 1983. AccessLex Institute has offices in West Chester, PA, and Washington, D.C., with a team of accredited financial education counselors based throughout the United States. Learn more at AccessLex.org.

