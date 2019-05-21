Nonprofit TCS Education System Affiliates with Kansas Health Science Center, Inc.

CHICAGO, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of TCS Education System voted unanimously to affiliate with Kansas Health Science Center, Inc. (KHSC)—a nonprofit organization based in Wichita, Kansas—to develop new innovative educational opportunities in health care for the local community.

TCS Education System is a nonprofit organization that partners with colleges and universities to advance student success and community impact. It pioneered a new kind of partnership model in higher education in 2009. 10 years later, the TCS community has grown to include five colleges and universities that have experienced significant growth in part due to the partnership with TCS. TCS Education System has gained the respect of many in the sector and has been able to assemble an executive leadership team with extensive experience in higher education administration.

"Core to our vision has always been to partner with and support colleges and universities that focus on the most fundamental areas of human need—education, legal representation, and health care, both physical and mental," says TCS Board of Trustees Chair R. Edward Bergmark, Ph.D. "This partnership with Kansas Health Science Center allows us the opportunity to help develop a new educational institution that will serve its local community and help meet a growing need in health care."

Kansas Health Science Center is the sixth affiliate for TCS Education System. KHSC has a strong foundation for this project, having secured property and degree-granting status from the Kansas Board of Regents. It has also received a pledge for more than $15 million in funding from Riverside Health Foundation, a Wichita-based nonprofit whose mission is to improve the quality of health in Kansas through the promotion of the general health and welfare of the public and the encouragement, support and promotion of education, training and research programs.

"We are excited about the opportunity to support advances in the health care field, and feel confident that the partnership between our foundation, KHSC, and TCS Education System will result in great growth for Wichita and the greater Kansas community," says Randy Coonrod, chairman of the Riverside Health Foundation.

TCS Education System brings expertise, infrastructure, and a proven track record of success to this venture.

"It was important for us to find a partner with extensive experience in higher education administration," says Sudha Tokala, the founding board chair of Kansas Health Science Center. "TCS Education System is an ideal partner for us as we move forward with our goal of expanding medical education opportunities in the region."

Similarly important for TCS Education System is to partner with colleges and universities that have a mission oriented toward social change and community impact. TCS Education System Founder and President Michael Horowitz, Ph.D., found these values in Kansas Health Science Center.

"TCS and our partner institutions share the mission to positively impact the communities in which we are embedded," Dr. Horowitz says. "In Wichita, we are excited to be a part of the revitalization of downtown and to make meaningful connections in the community."

About TCS Education System

TCS Education System (TCS) is a nonprofit system of colleges that was launched in 2009 to advance student success and community impact. Currently, the System spans five colleges, campus locations across 12 cities, and a community of more than 30 global academic partners to fulfill the aspirations of 9,000 students annually. The TCS model provides its colleges with the scale of resources necessary to succeed, including admissions and enrollment operations, finance and accounting, information and learning technology, marketing, strategic planning, compliance and legal services, human resources, and global engagement among other areas of professional expertise. The System was founded on the belief that by sharing administrative resources and allowing colleges to concentrate on providing students with quality, social change-focused education, it can give each member of its collective community the power to change the world. TCS colleges include The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, Pacific Oaks College & Children's School, The Santa Barbara & Ventura Colleges of Law, Dallas Nursing Institute, and Saybrook University. To learn more, visit www.tcsedsystem.edu.

About Kansas Health Science Center

Kansas Health Science Center (KHSC) is a private, nonprofit health science center, working to change the face of Wichita's downtown district, and the healthcare outlook in Kansas, by opening a new, state-of-the-art medical school.

