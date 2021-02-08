Nonprofit Technology Leader Wins Four Stevie® Awards for Its Pandemic Pivot

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leader in online and event fundraising software, was awarded a Gold Stevie® Award for the Inbound Marketing Program of the Year together with three Stevie Awards for achievements in Customer Service, as part of the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. This is the fourth consecutive year the OneCause Customer Service and Support team has been honored by the internationally recognized Stevie Awards.

"When nonprofits were paralyzed with the cancellation of charitable events, we provided the guidance and stability our customers and the industry needed," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer for OneCause. "Within weeks of the nationwide lockdown, we operationalized a COVID-19 resource center and new virtual service offerings to help nonprofits pivot their fundraising online. Our team turned crisis into action on the frontlines helping nonprofits navigate the uncertainty of the new virtual world and laying the groundwork for the future of fundraising."

OneCause will be recognized in four different categories at a virtual awards ceremony on April 14, including:

Gold Stevie for Inbound Marketing Program of the Year

Silver Stevie for Most Valuable Response by a Customer Service Team

Silver Stevie for Contact Center of the Year (Up to 100 Seats) - Technology Industries

Bronze Stevie or Innovation in Customer Service - Computer Industries

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were considered in this year's competition. Stevie Award judges praised OneCause for its innovative and effective programs to revive fundraising during a pandemic, with one judge adding, "Well done for adapting so quickly and completely in an area that serves so many through the not-for-profit ecosystem."

"In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on April 14."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About OneCause

OneCause creates user-friendly fundraising software that helps nonprofits engage donors, raise more money and save valuable time and resources. Our full suite of cloud-based fundraising solutions has powered 6,000 organizations, well over 20,000 fundraising events, and helped nonprofits raise more than $2.7 billion. OneCause has been recognized on the Inc. 500 list of Fastest Growing Companies, is a TechPoint MIRA award winner for Mobile Technology Excellence & Innovation and is a nine-time Stevie® Award winner for excellence and innovation in Customer Service.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

