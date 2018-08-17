Nonprofits Experience $26.2 Million in Unemployment Claims Savings With UST Program

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by nonprofits for nonprofits—UST, a program dedicated to helping nonprofits reduce paperwork burdens and protect assets, today announced it has identified $24,950,103 in unemployment cost savings plus an additional $1,259,711 in errors that are refunded to UST participants.

For 35 years, UST has been helping 501(c)(3) organizations exercise their exclusive nonprofit tax alternative, as allowed by Federal law, to pay only for their own unemployment claims which can save them thousands annually. Because they are no longer subsidizing for-profit companies in the state tax system, and are receiving expert claims guidance, UST members can efficiently manage their unemployment claims while mitigating liability.

UST participants are able to efficiently combat improper unemployment claims, meet important deadlines and prepare for claims hearings by utilizing their state-specific claims representative—helping them to avoid costly penalties while offsetting the administrative headache. UST's claims administrator equips more than 2,200 participating nonprofits with the guidance and resources they need to confidently manage their claims process.

"Being in the nonprofit sector, employee bandwidth and funding can often be stretched thin and UST is able to provide its members with significant funds in these times of need," says Donna Groh, Executive Director of UST. "Helping to filter this money goes right back into the nonprofit community—strengthening the missions' of nonprofits—is what the UST program is all about."

Whether you're a tax-rated or reimbursing employer, UST can help protect your funding and simplify your claims management processes. If you're a 501(c)(3) looking for ways to help your nonprofit save money for 2019, benchmark your unemployment costs by filling out a free Unemployment Cost Analysis form by November 15.

SOURCE UST