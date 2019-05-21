Nonprofits Federal Alliance for Safe Homes and Resilience Action Fund Announce Partnership

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH), today announced they have formed a new partnership with the nonprofit Resilience Action Fund (RAF). The partnership goal is to increase community resilience by promoting resilient homes and buildings that not only withstand natural disasters more effectively, but that retain their value over time through enhanced durability, energy efficiency, fire-resistance, sustainability, and more.

"We are truly excited about our new partnership with the Resilience Action Fund," said FLASH President and CEO Leslie Chapman-Henderson. "Joining forces with committed, like-minded organizations to improve home construction standards through consumer transparency is our most effective strategy for increasing family safety and reducing disaster losses."

"I'm delighted that FLASH and the Resilience Action Fund are collaborating to advance consumer-driven resilience, an area of great public importance," said Aris Papadopoulos, founder of RAF, author of Resilience – The Ultimate Sustainability, and producer of the documentary Built to Last?. "FLASH is an expert in multi-hazard risk reduction methodologies, public outreach, and risk communication. This knowledge base makes FLASH an ideal partner."

The RAF mission focuses on resilience in the built environment, the front line of defense, humanity's largest asset class in terms of value, and represents a significant investment in natural resources. RAF believes a resilient built environment is a key component for creating a sustainable future.

About RAF

The Resilience Action Fund is a nonprofit organization established in 2015, which seeks to advance awareness, transparency, and education for greater resilience in the built environment against natural and other hazards. The mission is closely aligned with the goals of the UN Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction: 2015-2030, signed in March 2015 by 187 countries. For more information on a stronger, safer, built environment visit BuildingResilient.com.

About FLASH

The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) is the country's leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from natural and manmade disasters. The FLASH partnership includes more than 100 innovative and diverse organizations that share a vision of making America a more disaster-resilient nation including: BASF Corporation, FEMA, Florida Division of Emergency Management, Huber Engineered Woods, International Code Council, Lowe's, National Weather Service, Portland Cement Association, Simpson Strong-Tie, State Farm, and USAA. In 2008, FLASH, and Disney opened the interactive weather experience StormStruck: A Tale of Two Homes, in Lake Buena Vista, FL. Learn more about FLASH and access free consumer resources by visiting www.flash.org, calling toll-free (877) 221- SAFE (7233), following @federalalliance on Twitter, on Facebook.com/federalalliance, and the FLASH blog – Protect Your Home in a FLASH.

