Nonresidential Green Buildings Global Market Report 2023: Focus on Roofing, Insulation, Framing, Exterior Siding, & Interior Finishing - Analysis & Forecasts 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F

The global nonresidential green buildings market will grow from $921.65 billion in 2022 to $1,034.1 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The nonresidential green buildings market is expected to grow to $1,644.71 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.3%.



The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Asia Pacific is the largest region in the non-residential green buildings market in 2022. Eastern Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the non-residential green buildings market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of non-residential green buildings are interior products and exterior products. Interior products are low-impact natural materials, including natural clay plaster, natural fibre flooring, paperless drywall, and low VOC content paints and coatings, that replace synthetic materials in the interior finishes of green buildings. The major components include roofing, insulation, framing, exterior siding, interior finishing, and others and are used in offices, education, hotels and restaurants, retail, institutional/assembly, healthcare, and warehouses.



An increasing need for sustainable and eco-friendly solutions has contributed to the growth of the non-residential green building market. According to the USGBC (U.S. Green Building Council) report, green buildings can reduce carbon emissions by 34% and consume 25% less energy than conventional buildings.

It has now become essential for commercial construction companies to give priority to sustainable design and construction techniques to utilise our planet's finite resources in a sensible way. Encouraging sustainable business practises is an important reason for building green in most countries, for the conservation of energy and protection of natural resources. Moreover, increased concerns about global warming resulted in sustainable and eco-friendly activities, which increased the demand for non-residential green building markets.



Concern about affordability and the perception that green is for high-end projects is expected to limit the growth of the non-residential green building market. It is associated with high-end projects, a perception that is growing worldwide. Decreasing affordability due to an increased perception that green is for high-end projects is limiting the growth of the market.



Living roofs, or green roofs, are increasingly being implemented in green buildings. A green roof is a roof of a building that is covered with vegetation and soil, or a growing medium, planted over a waterproofing membrane. Green roofs last longer when compared to conventional roofs.

They also reduce energy costs with natural insulation; reduce temperatures (heat and cold) by absorbing and trapping them; reduce storm water runoff; filter pollutants and carbon dioxide out of the air; and increase wildlife habitat in built-up areas. It is believed that to reduce the ambient temperature of the city by 2%, 8% of the roofs in the city must be greener.

In the USA, around 25 cities have some sort of programme to encourage green roofs, and in Portland, Ore., it is mandatory to have vegetation cover 100% of the roofs on buildings in the central city over 20,000 square feet (with some exceptions). Therefore, green roofs are an emerging trend in the non-residential green building market.



The countries covered in the non-residential green buildings market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Characteristics



3. Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Trends And Strategies



4. Nonresidential Green Buildings Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Nonresidential Green Buildings Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Nonresidential Green Buildings Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Nonresidential Green Buildings Market



5. Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Interior Products

Exterior Products

6.2. Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Office

Education

Hotels and Restaurants

Retail

Institutional/ Assembly

Healthcare

Warehouse

6.3. Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Roofing

Insulation

Framing

Exterior Siding

Interior Finishing

Other Components

7. Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



