Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Market size to grow by USD 4.33 billion from 2023 to 2028, North America to account for 40% of market growth- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

09 Jan, 2024, 23:15 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The nontuberculous mycobacterial infections market is expected to grow by USD 4.33 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies), product (clarithromycin, azithromycin, rifampin, rifabutin, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region boasts an advanced healthcare infrastructure, featuring cutting-edge diagnostic capabilities and a thriving pharmaceutical sector. The presence of state-of-the-art diagnostic tools, strong clinical research capacity, and a robust R&D ecosystem aids in identifying and comprehending NTM infections, fostering the advancement and acceptance of new therapies for NTM treatment.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Market 2024-2028

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a Free PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

Abbott Laboratories, Astellas Pharma Inc., Cipla Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Insmed Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Pace Biotech, Pfizer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

Astellas Pharma Inc. - The company offers nontuberculous mycobacterial infection drugs namely ASTAGRAF XL.

To gain access to more company profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the hospital pharmacies segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hospital pharmacies provide essential intermediaries in the distribution of healthcare products, such as antibiotics and other medicinal products used for treating NTM infections.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Free PDF Sample Report

Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Market: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The escalating prevalence of Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections (NTM), including Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC), Mycobacterium abscessus, Mycobacterium kansasii, Mycobacterium fortuitum, Mycobacterium chelonae, Mycobacterium xenopi, Mycobacterium malmoense, Mycobacterium intracellulare, and Mycobacterium genavense, stands as the primary driver boosting market expansion. This rise highlights the need for advanced therapies, diagnostics, and increased awareness, boosting market growth to combat the increasing burden of NTM infections globally.

Leading Trend

The prominent trend dictating the growth of the Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections (NTM) market involves the increasing embrace of precision medicine for addressing these infections. This trend is especially evident in the treatment of Mycobacterium simiae, Mycobacterium haemophilum, Mycobacterium marinum, Mycobacterium ulcerans, Mycobacterium gordonae, Mycobacterium szulgai, Mycobacterium scrofulaceum, Mycobacterium terrae, Mycobacterium celatum, and Mycobacterium xenopi. Precision medicine's personalized approach signifies a pivotal shift driving advancements and tailored solutions in managing NTM infections, thereby steering market growth.

Significant Challenge

The diversity within Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections (NTM) strains is a significant challenge impacting market expansion. Mycobacterium immunogenum, Mycobacterium leprae, and the complexity of NTM strains associated with Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Lung Disease (NTM-LD), Bronchiectasis, Cystic Fibrosis, and Immunocompromised Patients present challenges. Issues such as Macrolide-resistant NTM, evolving Surgical Treatments, Antibiotic Therapy efficacy, and the need for advanced Diagnostic Tests compound the market's complexities, influencing its growth trajectory.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a sample to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The upper respiratory tract infection treatment market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,661.15 million at a CAGR of 4.21% between 2023 and 2028. 

The Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,106.6 million at a CAGR of 4.98% between 2022 and 2027. 

What are the key data covered in this Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the nontuberculous mycobacterial infections market between 2023 and 2028.
  • Precise estimation of the nontuberculous mycobacterial infections market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the nontuberculous mycobacterial infections market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of nontuberculous mycobacterial infections market companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Data Catalog Market size to grow by USD 1.38 billion from 2023 to 2028, Growth Driven by Rising Demand for Self-service Analytics- Technavio

Data Catalog Market size to grow by USD 1.38 billion from 2023 to 2028, Growth Driven by Rising Demand for Self-service Analytics- Technavio

The "data catalog market by component (solutions and services), deployment (cloud and on-premises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South ...
Air Pollution Control Market size to grow by USD 48.08 billion from 2023 to 2028, Growing industrial development to drive the growth- Technavio

Air Pollution Control Market size to grow by USD 48.08 billion from 2023 to 2028, Growing industrial development to drive the growth- Technavio

The air pollution control market is expected to grow by USD 48.08 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.