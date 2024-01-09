Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Market size to grow by USD 4.33 billion from 2023 to 2028, North America to account for 40% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The nontuberculous mycobacterial infections market is expected to grow by USD 4.33 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies), product (clarithromycin, azithromycin, rifampin, rifabutin, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region boasts an advanced healthcare infrastructure, featuring cutting-edge diagnostic capabilities and a thriving pharmaceutical sector. The presence of state-of-the-art diagnostic tools, strong clinical research capacity, and a robust R&D ecosystem aids in identifying and comprehending NTM infections, fostering the advancement and acceptance of new therapies for NTM treatment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Market 2024-2028

Company Profile:

Abbott Laboratories, Astellas Pharma Inc., Cipla Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Insmed Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Pace Biotech, Pfizer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

Astellas Pharma Inc. - The company offers nontuberculous mycobacterial infection drugs namely ASTAGRAF XL.

Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the hospital pharmacies segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hospital pharmacies provide essential intermediaries in the distribution of healthcare products, such as antibiotics and other medicinal products used for treating NTM infections.

Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Market: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The escalating prevalence of Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections (NTM), including Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC), Mycobacterium abscessus, Mycobacterium kansasii, Mycobacterium fortuitum, Mycobacterium chelonae, Mycobacterium xenopi, Mycobacterium malmoense, Mycobacterium intracellulare, and Mycobacterium genavense, stands as the primary driver boosting market expansion. This rise highlights the need for advanced therapies, diagnostics, and increased awareness, boosting market growth to combat the increasing burden of NTM infections globally.

Leading Trend

The prominent trend dictating the growth of the Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections (NTM) market involves the increasing embrace of precision medicine for addressing these infections. This trend is especially evident in the treatment of Mycobacterium simiae, Mycobacterium haemophilum, Mycobacterium marinum, Mycobacterium ulcerans, Mycobacterium gordonae, Mycobacterium szulgai, Mycobacterium scrofulaceum, Mycobacterium terrae, Mycobacterium celatum, and Mycobacterium xenopi. Precision medicine's personalized approach signifies a pivotal shift driving advancements and tailored solutions in managing NTM infections, thereby steering market growth.

Significant Challenge

The diversity within Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections (NTM) strains is a significant challenge impacting market expansion. Mycobacterium immunogenum, Mycobacterium leprae, and the complexity of NTM strains associated with Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Lung Disease (NTM-LD), Bronchiectasis, Cystic Fibrosis, and Immunocompromised Patients present challenges. Issues such as Macrolide-resistant NTM, evolving Surgical Treatments, Antibiotic Therapy efficacy, and the need for advanced Diagnostic Tests compound the market's complexities, influencing its growth trajectory.

What are the key data covered in this Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the nontuberculous mycobacterial infections market between 2023 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the nontuberculous mycobacterial infections market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the nontuberculous mycobacterial infections market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of nontuberculous mycobacterial infections market companies.

