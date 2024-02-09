Nonwoven Filter Media Market to Reach $12.6 Billion by 2028, Driven by Technological Advancements and Eco-Innovation

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nonwoven Filter Media Global Market Report 2024" has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The nonwoven filter media market, a critical segment of the environmental health and safety industry, is witnessing notable advances that are expected to shape its trajectory through to 2028.

With the Asia-Pacific region leading the market in 2023, the report delves into the forces bolstering the nonwoven filter media market across various geographic landscapes. It further maps out the growth potential in key areas, showcasing how regional markets are adapting to the escalating demands for advanced filtration solutions.

Advancements in Sustainable Filtration Material Sciences

  • The advent of innovative, eco-friendly nonwoven filter media solutions, such as compostable wipes and high-performance HVAC filters.
  • A detailed exploration of the rise in pollution control measures and consequent demand for effective filtration media.
  • Insights into the transport sector's influence on the supply chain dynamics within the nonwoven filter media market.

The report also spotlights major players that dominate the market landscape. These industry leaders are setting benchmarks with their strategic movements, including mergers, acquisitions, and launches of pioneering product lines that cater to both utility and sustainability.

Investigating Diverse Production Techniques

The report segments the market based on the various production methods defining the nonwoven filter media industry. It encompasses an array of techniques from air laid and wet laid to melt blown and spun bond processes, providing clarity on the efficacy and application of each method in current industrial practices.

Nonwoven Filter Media Applications Across Industries

The utilization spans across a multitude of sectors, each with its unique dependence on nonwoven filter media:

  • Transportation and its evolving sustainability requirements.
  • Water filtration's role in ensuring clean drinking water.
  • Healthcare industry's critical need for sterile environments.
  • Industrial manufacturing and its environmental impact considerations.

The comprehensive report further breaks down the market into its constituent parts, evaluating polymers, fiber, and resin filter media, while also valuing the industry from a 'factory gate' perspective to highlight the raw revenue potential within the sector.

This nonwoven filter media market report offers a strategic tool for stakeholders and market participants seeking to understand the current landscape, forecasted trends, growth opportunities, and competitive standings in this fast-evolving industry. The implications of the report's findings are poised to assist businesses and investors in making informed decisions and strategically positioning themselves for the demands of tomorrow.

Key Markets Covered:

  • By Production Process: Airlaid; Wetlaid; Meltblown; Spunbond; Other Production Process
  • By Form: Air Filtration; Liquid Filtration
  • By Application: Transportation; Water filtration; Respiratory Protection (Face Mask and Other Respirators); HVAC; Food and Beverage; Healthcare; Manufacturing; Oil and Gas (Hydrocarbon Processing); Other Applications

Companies Profiled

  • Sandler
  • 3M
  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.
  • Berry Global Inc.
  • Freudenberg Filtration Technologies
  • Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj
  • Cummins Filtration Inc.
  • Pegas Nonwovens
  • Hollingsworth & Vose Company
  • Parker Hannifin Corp.
  • Johns Manville
  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation
  • DelStar Technologies
  • Cerex Advanced Fabrics Inc.
  • Glatfelter Company
  • Gordian Nonwoven Technology Co Ltd.
  • Honeywell International
  • BASF SE
  • Park Industries
  • Alkegen
  • Fitesa S.A. and Affiliates
  • Lydall
  • MANN Filtration
  • Donaldson
  • Mann+Hummel
  • Pall Corporation
  • Danaher Corporation
  • W. L. Gore & Associates
  • Toray Industries
  • Asahi Kasei

United Arab Emirates Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2024-2029: Global Firms are Racing to Enter the Fast-Growing BNPL Industry in UAE

Global Airport Supply Chain Management Market Report 2024 - Surge in Air Traffic and Passenger Numbers Necessitates Advanced Airport Supply Chain Management Systems

