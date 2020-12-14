Noodles & Company Announces Fortnight Collective as its Creative Agency of Record for 2021

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS), known for serving World Famous Mac n Cheese, Zoodle and Caulifloodle dishes from around the world, today announced Fortnight Collective as its agency of record through 2021.

Fortnight Collective, the Boulder-based international creative agency named one of Adweek's 100 Fastest Growing Agencies in 2020, specializes in an immersive, collaborative and speed based, go-to-market process. The agency is leading in its class for providing the right talent around the table at the right time to accelerate brand momentum via rapid marketing prototyping.

Noodles brought on Fortnight Collective amid the pandemic, seeking an agile creative agency to adapt to shifting consumer needs and deliver advertising that generates awareness, builds brand loyalty, and evokes a positive emotional connection from current and future consumers. Following the commencement of the first project in March 2020, the two have partnered to develop a series of creative and compelling marketing campaigns and have plans to carry over into the new year.

"Having previously worked with Fortnight Collective, I immediately knew when COVID hit that their team would bring the right mix of agility and top creative talent to help us achieve strong results during this unprecedented environment," said Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company. "Throughout our months-long partnership, we've been in lockstep, with the Noodles team overseeing marketing strategy and Fortnight team utilizing their creative prowess to bring it to life in innovative ways that truly connect with our guests."

Already obtaining strong 2020 campaign results, Fortnight and Noodles worked together to adapt the rapidly changing needs of Noodles' guests, bringing forward new product launches such as Perfect Bowls and Family Meals, while also recognizing the need for comfort and laughter by reinvigorating National Mac & Cheese Day with an improv campaign. Fortnight will continue to support the Noodles 2021 marketing strategy with more digital innovation, brand and content development, and creative production.

"We couldn't be happier to continue what we started this year with Noodles & Company," said Andy Nathan, chief executive office of Fortnight Collective. "The team dynamic has been very strong and Noodles' commitment to their guests is inspiring. We are both very committed to the partnership and growing the brand together."

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members, Noodles was named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

About Fortnight Collective

A new model for the industry, Fortnight Collective is a full-service independent brand marketing accelerator that is focused on helping brands be better, faster. With its unique AdHack™ process, Fortnight Collective liberates the strategic and creative development process. From 3-day sprints to 2-week hacks to AOR relationships, we put the right talent around the table at the right time to accelerate brand momentum for marketers. Recently named on the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies list. Based in Boulder, Colorado and with an office in London, clients include Nestlé, Patagonia Provisions, High Brew Coffee, Noodles & Company, Health-Ade Kombucha, One Brands, B Corp, Rudi's Bread, California Carrot Advisory Board, CrossFit, Mondelez, Brewer's Association, Odell Brewing Co., and more. For more information, visit www.fortnightcollective.com.

