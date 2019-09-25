Noodles & Company Becomes First Fast-Casual Restaurant To Introduce Cauliflower-Infused Noodles Nationwide

"A regular serving of our new Caulifloodles boasts a full serving of vegetables and, the best part is they taste just like classic pasta, so guests don't have to compromise flavor or texture," said Nick Graff, executive chef at Noodles & Company. "By expanding our Zoodles and Other Noodles platform with dishes that include the light and nutrient-rich cauliflower-infused noodles, we're able to offer choices for everyone in the family, no matter their dietary needs."

Cauliflower is an excellent source of key nutrients including Vitamins C, K, B6 and fiber, making Caulifloodles a great way to sneak vegetables into kids' diets. A kids' serving of Caulifloodles has half the daily serving of vegetables for children and the authentic pasta taste makes it something kids will love eating!

Whether enjoyed alongside one of the new Caulifloodle dishes, paired with an indulgent favorite like Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, or savored solo as an afternoon pick-me-up, everyone in the family will be excited about dessert. The iconic Noodles & Company Crispy is now available in a new limited-time only Pumpkin Spice flavor. The treat offers a blend of seasonal fall spices mixed into melted butter, gooey marshmallows and crispy rice cereal. The new Crispy is the perfect way for guests to celebrate the fall season.

Best of all, guests who try the new Caulifloodles or indulge in Pumpkin Spice Crispy will also rack up points in the new NoodlesREWARDS platform. The program, which was unveiled today and is available on the Noodles mobile app and website, will switch to a points-based system and allow noodle lovers to earn special deals and freebies along the way. The new REWARDS program will make it even easier and faster for guests to earn free food.

"We listened to guest feedback and made changes to our app and website to ensure an experience that you can't beat," said Jonathan Tress, vice president of marketing at Noodles & Company. "The updates allow us to better reward returning customers with the food they love and provide first-time guests at Noodles with an easy way to access and understand not only our simple ordering process, but the variety on our menu."

Also beginning today, Noodles & Company will remove fountain drinks as an option from the kid's menu panel and replace them with selections including organic juices and milk to ensure healthy options are easy and accessible. Noodles & Company is committed to nourishing and inspiring every guest, including children, and the change will feature choices that are better for guests' lifestyles.

"I can't think of a better place for the entire family to enjoy a meal than at Noodles & Company where everyone can find a dish they love on our menu," said Dave Boennighausen, chief executive officer of Noodles & Company. "We encourage parents and kids alike to enjoy a balanced diet and make healthy choices, which is why we've updated our kid's beverage options to make the decision as easy as possible."

To find the nearest Noodles & Company restaurant and try the limited-time-only menu items before they're gone, visit noodles.com.

