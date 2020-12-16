Noodles & Company Begins Testing New Ravioli and Tortelloni Dishes in Select Markets

"Our new ravioli and tortelloni dishes offer a fresh take on the recipes that our guests love, loaded with specialty ingredients such as caramelized onions, ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses in the tortelloni, and a blend of ricotta, Parmigiano Reggiano, and mozzarella cheeses with a light touch of breadcrumbs in the ravioli," said Nick Graff, executive chef at Noodles & Company. "We truly have something on the menu for everyone, and with these new additions, there's even more for our guests to enjoy."

For 25 years, Noodles & Company has led the industry in innovating its menu with food and flavor trends. From creating a new, lighter twist on the noodle with Zoodles, to bringing forward bold flavors such as Gochujang in Spicy Korean Beef Noodles, the company's chef-led approach to menu development continues to set Noodles apart. By following both flavor trends and listening to guest feedback, Noodles' culinary team spent more than a year developing its new ravioli and tortelloni dishes, focused on bringing forward flavor and fresh ingredients while also ensuring that the dish could travel well to meet guests' needs. The new stuffed pasta options will vary by location and include:

3-Cheese Tortelloni Rosa: Tortelloni filled with a blend of ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, onions and garlic in spicy tomato cream sauce, with mushrooms, Roma tomato, spinach and parmesan.

Tortelloni filled with a blend of ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, onions and garlic in spicy tomato cream sauce, with mushrooms, tomato, spinach and parmesan. 3-Cheese Tortelloni Pesto: Tortelloni filled with a blend of ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, onions and garlic in basil pesto cream sauce with garlic, mushrooms, tomato, and parmesan.

Tortelloni filled with a blend of ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, onions and garlic in basil pesto cream sauce with garlic, mushrooms, tomato, and parmesan. Roasted Garlic Cream Tortelloni: Cheese-filled tortelloni in light roasted garlic & onion cream sauce with zucchini, mushrooms and spinach, finished with MontAmoré cheese and parsley.

Cheese-filled tortelloni in light roasted garlic & onion cream sauce with zucchini, mushrooms and spinach, finished with MontAmoré cheese and parsley. Parmigiano Ravioli Rosa: Parmigiano Reggiano cheese-filled ravioli in spicy tomato cream sauce with mushrooms, Roma tomato, spinach and parmesan.

Parmigiano Reggiano cheese-filled ravioli in spicy tomato cream sauce with mushrooms, tomato, spinach and parmesan. Parmigiano Ravioli Pesto: Parmigiano Reggiano cheese-filled ravioli in basil pesto cream sauce with garlic, mushrooms, tomato, and fresh parmesan.

Parmigiano Reggiano cheese-filled ravioli in basil pesto cream sauce with garlic, mushrooms, tomato, and fresh parmesan. Roasted Garlic Cream Ravioli: Parmigiano Reggiano cheese-filled ravioli in light roasted garlic & onion cream sauce with zucchini, mushrooms and spinach, finished with MontAmoré cheese.

Starting today, guests can try out Noodles & Company's new ravioli and tortelloni dishes at participating locations for a limited time. Noodles Rewards members can receive free delivery on all orders through December 31, and today through December 19, all Noodles Rewards members who buy any size bowl will receive an offer for a free regular size bowl to use on their next visit. Orders must be placed via Noodles.com or the Noodles Rewards app to redeem offers. Signing up for Noodles Rewards is fast and easy, just download the Noodles Rewards app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or sign up online at noodles.com/rewards.

About Noodles & Company:Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members, Noodles was named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

SOURCE Noodles & Company

Related Links

http://www.noodles.com

