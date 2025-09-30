You're invited: party like it's 1995 with nostalgic prices inspired by Noodles & Company's beginnings

Noodles & Company celebrates 30th birthday with throwback $4.95 prices, just in time for National Noodle Day

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS), the fast-casual known for globally inspired, flavor-packed noodle bowls, is celebrating its 30th birthday at all locations nationwide. From Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, guests can enjoy '90s pricing on classic dishes that helped launch the brand. The dates honor the company's 30th birthday on Oct. 4 and National Noodle Day on Oct. 6.

Noodles & Company celebrates 30th birthday with throwback $4.95 prices, just in time for National Noodle Day

"For three decades, Noodles & Company has brought people, communities, and team members together over bowls of comfort," said Joe Christina, president and chief executive officer at Noodles & Company. "As we celebrate our 30th birthday, we are honoring the flavors and moments that made us who we are while looking ahead to a future filled with craveable classics and bold new twists. Whether you are reliving the '90s or discovering a new favorite, we are grateful to be part of your story."

Throwback Birthday Bash: fan-favorite dishes at '90s prices

Mixtapes may have turned into playlists, and VHS nights into endless streaming, but one thing hasn't changed in 30 years: the reasons guests love Noodles. Whether it's a warm bowl of Creamy Mac or your favorite noodle dish, Noodles has always been about comfort by the bowlful, and the best celebrations still come with noodles.

From Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, Noodles Rewards members can enjoy these Throwback Classics for $4.95 each: Buttered Noodles, Creamy Mac & Cheese, Pesto Cavatappi, Pad Thai, Japanese Pan Noodles, Garlic Tortelloni, and Pasta Fresca. Many of these staples have been on the menu since the beginning and have only improved over time through delicious upgrades and premium ingredients, while staying true to the flavors guests love.

How to join the celebration

No gift needed, just an appetite. Sign up for Noodles Rewards to unlock $4.95 classics, birthday perks, and exclusive surprises at noodles.com/rewards. Members earn points with every dollar spent, receive offers tailored to their tastes, and enjoy perks like early access to new menu items. And since it's our birthday, let us celebrate yours too with a special birthday reward waiting for you. Plus, new members earn a free entrée after their first purchase of $10 or more.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company has known noodles since 1995. For 30 years, the brand has brought people together over craveable classics and globally inspired flavors, from indulgent Creamy Mac & Cheese to bold Japanese Pan Noodles. With more than 445 restaurants and a team of passionate noodle lovers, Noodles is built on flavor, comfort, and a people-first culture. Recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Favorite Restaurants and Best Loyalty Programs and honored by Forbes and QSR as a top employer, Noodles continues to define what it means to be a fast-casual favorite.

