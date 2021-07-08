Noodles & Company Celebrates National Mac & Cheese Day with Free Small Mac Exclusively for Rewards Members on July 14 Only

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company, the national fast-casual brand serving globally-inspired noodle dishes made fresh to order and home to the fan-favorite Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, is going big for National Mac & Cheese Day once again. For one day only, on July 14, Noodles is celebrating its best-selling dish by offering all Rewards members a free small Wisconsin Mac & Cheese with the purchase of any regular entrée.*

Noodles & Company is known for its famous Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, making it the number one place to celebrate this coveted national day. Setting the standard for Mac & Cheese with high quality ingredients, Noodles' famous Mac & Cheese dishes are made with a gluten-free and rBST-free creamy cheese sauce along with aged cheddars and decadent elbow macaroni noodles.

Every Day is Mac & Cheese Day at Noodles & Company

At Noodles & Company, there is plenty of Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to go around. With 452 locations across the US, the restaurant serves over 10 million bowls of its famous dish every year. In addition, Wisconsin Mac & Cheese has been Noodles & Company's number one best-seller for over 20 years. With 25% of new guests choosing Mac & Cheese as their first order and returning guests continuing to choose Noodles & Company as their premier Mac & Cheese Day stop, you won't want to miss this celebration with Noodles on National Mac & Cheese Day!

More Exciting Mac & Cheese Flavors

Noodles offers a wide variety of options for those looking to indulge and dress up their Mac & Cheese to truly celebrate the meaning of Mac & Cheese Day, including Buffalo Chicken Mac and BBQ Pork Mac. Plus, guests looking to celebrate with Mac & Cheese options on the lighter side or to fit a dietary need can swap out elbow noodles for Zoodles or the gluten-friendly pipette shell, which pair perfectly with Noodles' delicious cheese sauce!

Noodles Rewards

This National Mac & Cheese Day offer is exclusive to Noodles Rewards members. All current and any new members who sign up on or before July 14 will see the offer for a free small Mac & Cheese with the purchase of a regular entrée in their account, or right after they sign up, on July 14 only. Becoming a Noodles Rewards member is simple. Guests can sign up for free via the Noodles Rewards mobile app found in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or on the web at www.noodles.com/rewards. Guests can conveniently get their Mac & Cheese fix via quick-pickup, curbside pick-up or delivery by placing an order online at noodles.com, via the Noodles Rewards mobile app or by visiting their nearby Noodles location. To redeem the offer, simply add a regular entrée and a small Mac & Cheese to your order, and then select the Mac & Cheese Day reward on the checkout screen. The offer will not be available through third-party delivery providers.

"At Noodles & Company, we strive to make every experience notable for our guests, and you could say that National Mac & Cheese Day is our hallmark day," said Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company. "A bowl of free Wisconsin Mac & Cheese is the best way to kick-off National Mac & Cheese Day - it's our way of celebrating our loyal Rewards members, while also welcoming new members to experience why guests have made Wisconsin Mac & Cheese our number one best-selling dish for more than two decades."

*Offer valid 7/14/21 only. Get a free small Wisconsin Mac & Cheese with purchase of a regular sized entrée. Only one reward per Noodles Rewards account. Additional priced items and proteins not included. Cannot be combined with other offers of discounts. Offer not valid for Call-in orders. Your reward can be found in the "Rewards" section of your Noodles Rewards account. The regular entrée and small Wisconsin Mac & Cheese must both be added to your cart and the reward must be applied from the 'my cart' screen to receive the free small Wisconsin Mac & Cheese. Must be signed in and have a valid Noodles Rewards account at time of purchase. For full Noodles Rewards terms and conditions, please click here.

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members, Noodles was recently named one of America's Best Employers for Diversity Award 2021 by Forbes and also has been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of "Loving Life" which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. Noodles has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

