Noodles & Company Celebrates The End Of Tax Season With Appetizing Offer To Help Americans De-stress

News provided by

Noodles & Company

07:00 ET

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 11, 2018

WHO:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS), serving classic noodle and pasta dishes from around the world, announced the return of its "File Online, Order Online" promotion to help guests de-stress after completing their taxes


WHAT:

As a celebratory treat for those filing online this year, Noodles is offering $4 off any $10 purchase placed through order.noodles.com using the code "TAXDAY18" at checkout.


WHEN:

April 11-18, 2018



WHERE:

Participating Noodles & Company locations nationwide; offer online valid on orders placed online.  


CONTACT:

Danielle Moore

dmoore@noodles.com

720-214-1971

