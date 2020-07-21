Noodles & Company Expands Safety Commitment And Strengthens Digital Offering With Extension Of Free Delivery

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS), known for serving classic noodle, Zoodle and Caulifloodle dishes from around the world, announced today that all team members and guests will be required to wear face coverings inside of their restaurants unless seated. In a continued effort to support the already enhanced safety procedures, this requirement is effective at company-owned locations as of Wednesday, July 22.

"Our top consideration in every decision we make is to care for our team members and guests by ensuring their safety and wellbeing. With this enhanced safety measure, we know it will bring even more peace of mind to those visiting our restaurants," said Dave Boennighausen, chief executive officer of Noodles & Company.

In order to maintain this safety and reliability, Noodles implemented enhanced safety practices at all locations in early March. With the recent guidance from the CDC that face coverings are a critical tool in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, this policy is just the next step in Noodles' ongoing effort to keep guests and team members as safe as possible. Guests will be allowed to remove face coverings when seated in restaurants with open dining rooms or patios, where the company has implemented social distancing between tables and increased sanitizing after every guest visit.

While the company continues to ensure a safe environment for those visiting our restaurants, it also remains focused on providing guests the opportunity to enjoy Noodles from the comfort of their own home.

Convenient ordering and pickup options have company sales approaching pre-Covid levels. Digital sales are up 138% in Q2 vs. Q1, and now represent the vast majority of sales as guests have gravitated towards the company's unique ability to meet today's consumer's need for great tasting, simple to use off-premise options. Additionally, membership in the Noodles Rewards program continues to grow, with an increasing number of guests taking advantage of the program benefits. Recently, the Company announced the extension of free delivery through July 31, on orders placed digitally above $15, to highlight the existing options of delivery, quick pick-up, curbside pick-up at 382 locations, and the growing number of drive-thru pickup window locations.

Boennighausen concluded, "the company's successful navigation of the past few months, as noted in our recent announcement, indicates how loved the Noodles & Company brand is, how well our food travels, and how confident our guests are that they can expect delicious meals prepared safely, quickly and consistently from our amazing team members throughout the country."

For more information on how team members and guests are being kept safe, visit Noodles.com/covidupdate.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and 9,000 passionate team members, Noodles was named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

