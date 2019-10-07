Noodles & Company Gives Back To Local Communities Through Hundreds Of Fundraisers Across The Country In 2019

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company, known for serving noodle and zoodle dishes from around the world, today announced it has hosted 498 fundraisers to-date in 2019, with several hundred more slated before the end of the year. The fast-casual restaurant chain is known for teaming up with community organizations across the U.S. every month for fundraising events.

This holiday season, Noodles & Company will give back in a big way by hosting as many fundraisers as possible in local restaurants across the country for National Day of Giving, also known as Giving Tuesday, on Dec. 3, 2019. Noodles is inviting any community non-profit that wishes to hold a fundraiser on Giving Tuesday to apply.

"We've raised more than $100,000 from hundreds of fundraisers across the country so far in 2019, and we want to go bigger than ever this Giving Tuesday," said Jonathan Tress, vice president of marketing at Noodles & Company. "We're grateful to have worked hand-in-hand with local communities to nourish our neighbors nationwide over the past 24 years, and feel fortunate to continue doing so."

Local community organizations wishing to partner with Noodles & Company on Giving Tuesday are invited to apply at www.noodles.com/giving-back by Nov. 2nd, 2019. One organization will be selected per location. Fundraisers will take place from 4 - 8 p.m. on Dec. 3. Guests can participate simply by dining at any participating Noodles restaurant and mentioning the fundraiser at checkout, and Noodles will donate 25 percent of all fundraiser sales back to the local organization. All partner organizations must be a non-profit.

Noodles' call for holiday partners comes right on the heels of its support for No Kid Hungry during September, Hunger Action Month. Noodles & Company raised more than $450,000 for the organization from its fundraising efforts last month, also contributing to more than $2.2 million donated by Noodles since its partnership with No Kid Hungry started in 2016.

For more information on all the ways Noodles gives back, visit www.noodles.com/giving-back, and to find the nearest local Noodles & Company restaurant, visit noodles.com.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love to new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and 10,000 passionate team members, Noodles was named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com .

Media Contact:

Danielle Moore

Press@noodles.com

720-214-1971

SOURCE Noodles & Company

Related Links

http://www.noodles.com

