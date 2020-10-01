Noodles & Company kicks off 25th anniversary celebration on National Noodle Day with throwback pricing and free delivery for 25 days.

The offers kick off on the Company's namesake holiday - National Noodle Day - on Tuesday, Oct. 6 with throwback pricing for Noodles Rewards members. This day only, Noodles Rewards members will receive 25% off their order as a nod to the restaurant's pricing 25 years ago. To keep the party going, Noodles Rewards members will receive 25 days of free delivery from Oct. 7-31, 2020. New members can join in the fun at any time simply by signing up for Noodles Rewards.

"For 25 years our mission has been to nourish and inspire every guest, team member, and community we serve. To say we are grateful for the amazing people who've dined and worked with us for the past 25 year is an understatement - our loyal guests and team members are the heartstring of our business and the reason why we love what we do," said Dave Boennighausen, chief executive officer of Noodles & Company. "We look forward to thanking our valued guests for 25 years of loyalty with these special offers. It is our privilege to keep serving our guests the food they know and love year-over-year, especially during a trying year like this one."

Over the past 25 years, Noodles & Company has been a leader in the fast-casual industry, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating its continued brand strength by safely serving guests and quickly adapting to their changing needs.

"We are confident that we are emerging from the pandemic even stronger than we were before," said Boennighausen. "We were well positioned going into COVID with our enhanced digital ordering process, a best-in-class Rewards program, and simple to use off-premise options, which have enabled us to better serve our guests during this rapidly changing time. Furthermore, our food inherently travels well, making it optimal for takeout and delivery, which has allowed guests to enjoy our food at home."

The Company also continues to see strong recovery since the onset of COVID, resulting in a return to positive comparable sales growth during fiscal September. Guests continue to gravitate towards ordering their Noodles favorites through the Noodles app and online with the company seeing a 146% increase in digital sales versus prior year. Loyalty members have been a key contributor to the Noodles recovery, with significant growth recognized in monthly sales attributed to Rewards members.

"With more than 90% of our dining rooms now open and most others anticipated to open in the next few weeks, we are excited about our continued growth and strong positioning. We look forward to the opportunity to serve our new and existing guests both in-person and with our off-premise options while celebrating this milestone in our company's history with these great offers," said Boennighausen.

To receive the anniversary offers, guests must be Noodles Rewards members. Not a Noodles Rewards member? It's easy to become a member and new members can participate as soon as they sign up. In addition to rewards and offers, members have access to contactless payment and are the first to know about new menu items and promotions from Noodles. Simply signup by downloading the Noodles Rewards app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or signing up online at noodles.com/rewards. Guests can find their local Noodles & Company restaurant by visiting noodles.com.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love to new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and 10,000 passionate team members, Noodles was named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com .

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties such as the number of restaurants we intend to open, projected capital expenditures and estimates of our effective tax rates. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "might," "will," "objective," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "expect," "believe," "design," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "plan" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information. Examples of forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding our ability to navigate the COVID-19 crisis, the revenue and balance sheet impact of the COVID-19 crisis, the implementation and results of strategic initiatives and our future financial performance. Our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to reasons including, but not limited to, the extent, duration and severity of the COVID-19 crisis; governmental and guest response to the COVID-19 crisis; other conditions beyond our control such as weather, natural disasters, disease outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics impacting our customers or food supplies; consumer reaction to industry related public health issues and health pandemics, including the COVID-19 crisis and perceptions of food safety; our ability to achieve and maintain increases in comparable restaurant sales and to successfully execute our business strategy, including new restaurant initiatives and operational strategies to improve the performance of our restaurant portfolio; our ability to maintain compliance with debt covenants and continue to access financing necessary to execute our business strategy; the success of our marketing efforts; our ability to open new restaurants on schedule; current economic conditions; price and availability of commodities; our ability to adequately staff our restaurants; changes in labor costs; consumer confidence and spending patterns; seasonal factors; and weather. For additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's forward-looking statements, see the Company's risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in its filings with the SEC, included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 filed on February 26, 2020 and in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 filed on June 17, 2020 and August 6, 2020, respectively. The Company disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

