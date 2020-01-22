Noodles & Company Kicks Off The New Year With Fresh Additions To Menu

Grilled Orange Chicken Lo Mein bursts with authentic, bold flavors and is made of lo mein noodles sauteed with snap peas, Napa and red cabbage in a slightly sweet orange sauce topped with grilled chicken, green onions, black sesame seeds and cilantro. Grilled chicken offers a lighter alternative to the typical breaded orange chicken options served at other restaurants, but it doesn't sacrifice any flavor. As always, guests can swap in Zoodles (zucchini noodles) for a healthy boost.

"The new Grilled Orange Chicken Lo Mein showcases the fresh, tangy flavors true to the original Chinese orange chicken while steering clear of artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives," said Nick Graff, executive chef at Noodles & Company. "With our growing selection of worldly and light options, there is truly something on the menu for everyone. And now with Noodles Rewards, guests can easily customize and place their order from any mobile device and then skip the line at pick-up, all while earning delicious rewards for future visits."

Noodles guests will also be thrilled to learn the restaurant's best-selling Zoodles dish is returning. Zucchini Shrimp Scampi, featuring shrimp in a light scampi sauce with roasted zucchini and Roma tomatoes, topped with Parmesan cheese, parsley and fresh lemon, is perfect for guests with healthy eating resolutions in the New Year. The tangy dish debuted in February 2019 and is now available with either penne noodles or Zoodles.

Starting today, guests can try out the new dishes at any Noodles & Company location. For the best experience, join the new Noodles Rewards program and begin earning points on every purchase. Guests can order from the app, find locations, and begin earning points immediately. To learn more visit noodles.com/rewards.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and 10,000 passionate team members, Noodles was named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com .

