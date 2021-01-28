Noodles & Company Launches Industry-First Cauliflower Gnocchi

Full flavor, no guilt. The Cauliflower Gnocchi dishes are made-to-order with nutrient-rich ingredients such as spinach, zucchini and mushrooms with one of two delicious sauces, Rosa and Roasted Garlic Cream. A healthier option for the New Year, Noodles & Company's Cauliflower Gnocchi touts half the carbs of conventional pasta while providing the full taste and texture of traditional gnocchi. Above all, the new dishes are delicious and comforting, adding to Noodles' already robust menu of options for everyone.

Innovation at the forefront.

As the leader in noodle dishes from around the world for more than 25 years, Noodles has gone from innovating taste and flavors to innovating the noodle itself by making pasta an option for guests with most any dietary preferences. Complementing its spiralized zucchini noodle, Zoodles, its cauliflower-infused rigatoni, Caulifloodles, the new Cauliflower Gnocchi is rich in flavor and diverse in options for guests.

"Following two years of testing and refining our artisanal Cauliflower Gnocchi recipe, I am thrilled to offer our guests these satisfying and healthy dishes that they can only get at Noodles," said Nick Graff, executive chef and vice president of culinary at Noodles & Company. "Gnocchi is a classic Italian pasta that I have long enjoyed, and we've elevated it from a dish that most people view as an occasional indulgence and transformed it into a healthy and flavorful option that our guests will feel good about eating any day."

Convenience and rewards at your fingertips.

These delicious new options are now available at all Noodles & Company locations across the country. Guests can order today via Noodles.com or Noodles Rewards app with the option for Curbside, Quick Pickup, or delivery. Not a Noodles Rewards member? New members can sign up online at noodles.com/rewards or by downloading the Noodles Rewards app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. New members will score points just by signing up along with other Noodles Rewards benefits such as exclusive offers, swag, and more.

For more information, visit Noodles & Company, visit Noodles.com or follow along on Instagram , Twitter or Facebook .

*Gluten-sensitive: Made without gluten-containing ingredients but potential for cross-contact exists.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles, Cauliflower Noodles, and Cauliflower Gnocchi, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members, Noodles was named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com .

