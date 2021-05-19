Noodles & Company Launches Long Awaited Tortelloni with Exclusive Rewards Member Access

More Noodles, More Rewarding. Noodles & Company continues to expand its member-exclusive benefits through its Rewards program, offering one of the most enticing programs in the industry. Anyone can sign up between now and June 1 to get first dibs to try the delicious new tortelloni dishes through the Noodles' Rewards program! New members can enjoy 600 bonus points (the value of a Small Shareable Reward such as Korean BBQ Meatballs) when they sign up online at noodles.com/rewards or by downloading the Noodles Rewards app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our Rewards members by giving them exclusive access to our most requested menu item ever," said Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company. "As we've listened and engaged with our guests, we have heard a lot of demand for a stuffed pasta option, and I am confident that our new chef-created tortelloni will overdeliver in every single way. From premium ingredients and indulgent flavors, to the added perk of unlocking free delivery all summer long just by trying it, we are excited to bring this delicious dish to our guests."

Free Delivery All Summer Long.

To sweeten the deal, Noodles Rewards members who order the exclusive new tortelloni dishes between now and June 1 via their Noodles Rewards account will unlock free delivery all summer long.* It's just one of the many perks of being part Noodles & Company's best-in-class rewards program.

The Scoop on Tortelloni.

Noodles Rewards Members now have access to three delicious new tortelloni dishes made with elevated flavors and fresh ingredients including:

3-Cheese Tortelloni Rosa: Tortelloni filled with a blend of ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, onions and garlic in spicy tomato cream sauce with mushrooms, Roma tomato, spinach and parmesan.

3-Cheese Tortelloni Pesto: Tortelloni filled with a blend of ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, onions and garlic in basil pesto cream sauce with garlic, mushrooms, tomato and parmesan.

Roasted Garlic Cream Tortelloni: Cheese-filled tortelloni in light roasted garlic & onion cream sauce with zucchini, mushrooms and spinach, finished with MontAmoré cheese and parsley.

"Our tortelloni was carefully crafted to incorporate premium cheeses and fresh ingredients that truly make these dishes delicious," said Nick Graff, vice president of culinary at Noodles & Company. "While we tested other stuffed pasta options, such as ravioli and tortellini, we ultimately selected tortelloni because no other option could pack this much flavor. In offering our most loyal guests this anticipated dish, it was our goal to overdeliver in every way possible. In fact, our tortelloni not only outperformed every other stuffed pasta option in test, but it was also our top preforming test dish in the history of the Company."

For more details, visit https://www.noodles.com/rewards/

*Free delivery offer available for Noodles Rewards members who order the exclusive dish for orders placed between May 19 and June 1, 2021 through order.noodles.com and through the Noodles app. where delivery is available. Free delivery offer is valid from issuance through September 6, 2021. For full Noodles Rewards terms and conditions, please visit www.noodles.com/rewards .

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members, Noodles was recently named one of America's Best Employers for Diversity Award 2021 by Forbes and also has been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of "Loving Life" which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. Noodles has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com .

