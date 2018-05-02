Noodles & Company launches zucchini noodles nationwide.

Zucchini Romesco: This new dish has a sweet and tangy chunky roasted red pepper sauce – reminiscent of a Spanish pesto – made with almonds, sundried tomatoes and garden vegetables.

Zucchini Thai Green Curry with Shrimp: A new take on a Noodles staple, this dish pairs a sweet coconut green curry sauce with pineapple, broccoli, red onion, snap peas, lime, black sesame seeds and cilantro.

"We're excited to add zoodles to our restaurants nationwide. Expanding our noodle offerings from classic pastas like cavatappi, elbow and spaghetti to more adventurous noodles like udon, rice and ramen, zucchini is a natural step in providing our guests with more creative options. In addition to zucchini tasting delicious and being a great substitute in every dish we serve, zucchini noodles also meet many of today's dietary needs, such as low-carb and gluten-free," said Chas Hermann, chief brand officer at Noodles & Company. "Our new zucchini noodles are sure to please with bold flavor and fresh, quality ingredients."

Small zoodle bowls start at $5.75, with regular bowls starting at $7.25. Additionally, zoodles can be substituted for classic noodles in any dish for $0.75. To encourage guests to give zucchini noodles a try, Noodles is offering a taste guarantee. Any guest who orders a bowl of zucchini noodles and doesn't feel the zoodle love can get a replacement traditional noodle dish at no additional cost.

Zucchini noodles are a great choice for noodle lovers looking for a lighter option. A regular portion of zucchini noodles has 90 percent fewer calories and carbs than a regular portion of elbow noodles, and all the flavor and taste guests have come to expect from Noodles. Plus, zoodles are packed with vitamin C and potassium and are gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian.

"Crisp and fresh zoodles are a perfect guilt-free swap for traditional noodles in any of our dishes," said Nick Graff, executive chef at Noodles and Company. "All of our flavor-packed sauces pair unbelievably well with the new zucchini noodles. Getting your veggies has never been so easy or delicious."

Zoodles are available at all 476 Noodles restaurants nationwide. Guests can find their local Noodles & Company restaurant by visiting noodles.com.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company is a fast-casual restaurant chain where its globally inspired dishes come together to create a World Kitchen. Recognized previously by Parents magazine as a Top Family Friendly Restaurant and by Health magazine as one of America's Healthiest Fast Food Restaurants, Noodles & Company is a restaurant where Japanese Pan Noodles rest comfortably next to Penne Rosa and Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, but where world flavors don't end at just noodles. Inspired by some of the world's most celebrated flavor combinations, Noodles & Company's menu offers soups, salads and shareables. Noodles & Company makes everything fresh to order, just as you like it, using quality ingredients. Servers deliver dishes to the table, allowing guests to sit and relax or grab a quick bite. With more than 400 locations nationwide, from California to Connecticut, guests can find a location near them and tour the global menu by visiting www.noodles.com.

