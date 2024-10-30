NOODLES & COMPANY NAMES STEPHEN KENNEDY EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF MARKETING

At Dominos, Kennedy held leadership roles in strategy and insights, loyalty, digital marketing and media, and digital innovation during nine years of explosive growth for the brand.

At Nestle USA , Kennedy led their Marketing Enablement COE, providing brand building, creative development, media planning and buying, digital strategy and experience, and eCommerce marketing support for North American brands.

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) has appointed Stephen Kennedy as Executive Vice President of Marketing, starting November 18, 2024, to lead the company's brand strategy and customer growth initiatives.

"Stephen is a transformational marketing leader with over two decades of experience driving growth for iconic brands," said Drew Madsen, CEO at Noodles & Company. "We're excited to add his expertise in digital innovation and customer engagement to our team as we deepen our brand relevance, capture new customers, and drive sustained, profitable growth."

Kennedy most recently served as Vice President of Growth and Strategy at Bounteous, where he spearheaded digital strategies that enhanced brand experiences. At Nestle USA, he led the Marketing Enablement and Consumer Experience teams, increasing media ROI, social engagement, and e-commerce sales through data-driven strategies and a digital-first marketing approach.

At Domino's, Kennedy was pivotal in helping drive record sales growth for the company. In various leadership roles, he guided the insights team on successful product launches and promotions, including Domino's Pan Pizza and the $5.99 Mix and Match deal. Kennedy also spearheaded the pilot, launch, and management of the award-winning Piece of the Pie Rewards program, overseeing all owned and paid digital marketing efforts.

Prior to his time at Domino's, Kennedy worked in brand strategy and insights at General Motors. He began his career in marketing at Borders Group Inc. where he managed CRM and loyalty marketing teams.

Kennedy's accomplishments have contributed to numerous awards from organizations such as Loyalty 360, The ARF David Ogilvy Awards, The Effie Awards, The American Advertising Federation, The In-House Agency Forum, Communication Arts, and Restaurant Business Tech Accelerator.

Kennedy said, "As I step into the EVP of Marketing role at Noodles & Company, I'm filled with excitement and a deep sense of confidence in our future. Noodles & Company is a unique brand with a powerful legacy, created by inspired team members and franchisees passionate about bringing Uncommon Goodness to guests. I'm thrilled to build upon this strength and to lead the marketing transformation charge. Together, we will amplify our brand relevance and deepen our connection with guests. With a shared vision for growth and an unwavering commitment to guests and franchisees, I'm confident that Noodles best days lie ahead."

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving guests Uncommon Goodness and noodles your way, with noodles and flavors you know and love and new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to craveable Japanese Pan Noodles, Noodles serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and 8,000 passionate team members, Noodles is dedicated to nourishing and inspiring every guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

