Noodles & Company Offers Guests Tax Season Relief

"We're happy to make it even easier for our guests to enjoy a delicious Noodles lunch or dinner during what can be a stressful time of year around tax season," said Jonathan Tress, vice president of marketing at Noodles & Company. "This deal is available for guests who order online, which is a breeze at Noodles. Guests can quickly order their meals with a click of a button, skip the restaurant line and head straight to one of our quick pick-up stations, plus save some money."

The promotion comes just in time for guests to try out new worldly flavors and better-for-you options like the limited-time-only dish, Zucchini Shrimp Scampi, available until May 8, or the newest feature dish, Penne Rosa with Shrimp.

Guests must be signed up for NoodlesREWARDS by April 9 in order to receive the Tax Day offer. To find the nearest Noodles & Company restaurant and to join NoodlesREWARDS, visit noodles.com .

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, from noodles and flavors that you know and love to new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to good-for-you Zoodles, Noodles serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and 10,000 passionate team members, Noodles is dedicated to nourishing and inspiring every guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com .

Media Contact

Danielle Moore

Press@noodles.com

720-214-1971

SOURCE Noodles & Company

Related Links

http://www.noodles.com

