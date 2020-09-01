Noodles & Company Partners with No Kid Hungry to Continue the Fight Against Childhood Hunger with Over $2 Million Raised to Date

"Now more than ever, it is important to empower and give back to our communities, and we are thrilled to partner once again with No Kid Hungry," said Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company. "Since the pandemic began, more families have found themselves struggling with financial challenges and facing food insecurity. As a long-time partner of No Kid Hungry, we are proud to continue our role in helping to end childhood hunger."

Donating to No Kid Hungry through Noodles & Company is easy. Guest who order online, through the Noodles Rewards app or in-person, and donate $2 will receive a coupon for a free shareable (a $5 value), which can be used on their next visit. As an added bonus, Noodles Rewards members who donate $2 online or via the app will also receive an additional 350 points to their Rewards account, redeemable towards exciting rewards such as free delivery.

As one of the leading restaurant partners to No Kid Hungry, Noodles & Company has raised over $2 million to date throughout its annual campaigns, helping to provide meals to hungry children across America. Due to the coronavirus, the rate of childhood hunger has nearly doubled from its pre-pandemic rate. In fact, 1 in 4 children could face hunger this year. Noodles & Company and their guests will work together again this year to raise critical funds to help feed these children.

"We are honored and thankful to partner with Noodles & Company for the fifth consecutive year," said Diana Hovey, senior vice president at Share Our Strength, the organization behind No Kid Hungry. "They share our commitment to ensuring that no child in this country will go hungry again, and we could not be more grateful to them and their generous guests."

