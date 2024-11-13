Noodles & Company Puts a New Twist on Its Iconic Mac & Cheese with New Specialty Menu Launch in Select Test Markets

Noodles Introduces Bold Flavors to Its Famous Mac & Cheese, Revamping Classic Favorites Along the Way

BROOMFIELD, Colo. , Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS), the fast-casual chain famous for delivering Uncommon Goodness, is introducing a bold new lineup of specialty Mac & Cheese dishes. Announced today, this exciting addition brings fresh, elevated flavors and made-to-order perfection to Noodles' craveable menu, available in select markets, including Colorado, Ohio, and Illinois.

A Bold, New Culinary Approach

Noodles & Company's Wisconsin Mac & Cheese has been the best-selling item on the menu for nearly 30 years, with over 10 million bowls sold in 2023 alone. Building on the popularity of this fan-favorite dish, the new specialty mac offerings reflect Noodles' ongoing commitment to innovation by introducing more ways for guests to enjoy it. To bring this vision to life, Noodles & Company partnered with The Culinary Edge to develop bold and unique ingredients that enhance the dining experience. The new specialty Mac & Cheese menu features:

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Mac & Cheese – Elbow noodles tossed in a creamy cheddar and jack cheese sauce, topped with parmesan-crusted chicken, buffalo sauce, green onions, crispy onions and a drizzle of ranch.

– Elbow noodles tossed in a creamy cheddar and jack cheese sauce, topped with parmesan-crusted chicken, buffalo sauce, green onions, crispy onions and a drizzle of ranch. Garlic Bacon Ranch Mac & Cheese – Elbow noodles tossed in a creamy garlic cheddar sauce, with bacon and white cheddar, topped with bacon, crispy onions, parmesan cheese, and fresh herbs.

– Elbow noodles tossed in a creamy garlic cheddar sauce, with bacon and white cheddar, topped with bacon, crispy onions, parmesan cheese, and fresh herbs. Pulled Pork BBQ Mac & Cheese – Elbow noodles tossed in a creamy cheddar and jack cheese sauce, topped with smoky pulled pork, tangy BBQ sauce, green onions, and crispy onions.

"Our new specialty Mac & Cheese menu marks an exciting step forward for Noodles & Company as we continue to elevate our offerings, including the cornerstone of our menu—Mac & Cheese," said Scott Davis, chief concept officer at Noodles & Company. "As our best-selling dish, Mac & Cheese holds a special place with our guests, and this launch underscores our dedication to delivering bold flavors and reimagined classics. We're confident that loyal fans and new guests will find something they love, and we're excited to introduce even more delicious dishes soon."

Even More to Love at Noodles

The debut of these specialty Mac & Cheese dishes marks the start of an exciting culinary evolution at Noodles & Company. Continuing its tradition of bold innovation, the brand is testing the all-new Chicken Riggie, a dish featuring cherry peppers, shaved parmesan, and pickled red onion. Guests in test markets can also find a fresh, new Green Goddess Salad, rich Cajun Alfredo, and elevated takes on fan-favorite dishes across the menu.

Delight in Every Bite or We'll Make It Right

Noodles guarantees all the goodness of its new specialty Mac dishes. Noodles encourages guests to step outside their comfort zones and try something new, promising that if they don't love their entree, it can be exchanged for a different dish on the menu at no cost. Guests can learn more about the Goodness Guarantee at Noodles.com/goodnessguarantee.

Discover Even More with Noodles Rewards

For even more Uncommon Goodness, guests can sign up to join Noodles Rewards for free via the Noodles mobile app, or the Noodles website. Upon signing up, new members receive a free regular entree after their first purchase using their Noodles Rewards account and immediately start earning points with every order. Members also have access to exclusive offers such as birthday rewards and the all-new Extra Goodness platform, which guarantees there's always a reward available for members.

Rewards members and guests also have access to Noodles Catering , a great option for workplace events, family and friendly gatherings, and more. These new Macs and more are available as craveable catering options. Guests can conveniently get their noodle-fix via quick pick-up or delivery by placing an order online at noodles.com, via the Noodles mobile app, or by visiting their nearby Noodles location. For more information, please visit https://www.noodles.com/rewards/.

About Noodles & Company

